Top Florida Chefs Unite For Exclusive Farm-To-Table Culinary Event To Foster Awareness For Sustainable Farming And Food Production

Third Annual Homestead Harvest Takes Place October 25th at Grande Lakes Orlando

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an ongoing quest to promote sustainable farming and food production systems in the Florida region, Grande Lakes Orlando will host the third annual Homestead Harvest event at its own Whisper Creek Farm on Friday, October 25th from 6 to 9 p.m.



The evening will benefit Free Mulch Incorporated by Frog Song Organics, a sustainable agriculture program.

Participants are invited along on a very special journey as they wander through Whisper Creek Farm and come upon food stations from some of the region’s most celebrated chefs — each tasting perfectly paired with beer, cocktails, and wine by participating beverage suppliers including Tito's Vodka, Breakthru Beverage and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. The event will also have a complementary sound track of live music.

Beginning at 6 p.m., Homestead Harvest at Whisper Creek Farm will feature a line-up of Florida’s most talented chefs including Elek Kovacs, The Osprey Tavern; Brandon McGlamery, Luke’s Kitchen & Bar; Kevin Fonzo, The Kevin Fonzo Foundation; Yann Chupin, The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota; Eric Martinez, Orlando World Center Marriott; John Janucik, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Franck Riffaud, The Waldorf Astoria and Hilton Bonnet Creek and Stephane Cheramy, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes.

This event is a collaborative effort to bring awareness to Free Mulch Incorporated, a For Purpose organization housed within the Frog Song Organics Farm. Its mission is to grow farmers by creating a farm incubator model, which provides a structured path for aspiring and beginning farmers to learn hands-on production skills and business skills to enable them to create viable business plans and thereby launch their own farm businesses.

“For two years now, Homestead Harvest has been extremely successful in both raising awareness and funds to support sustainable agriculture,” notes Director of Public Relations, Alissa Perez. “Sustainability was the inspiration for this event, and our participating chefs believe diners should consume responsibly-sourced local ingredients whenever possible. Every year our chefs raise the bar on the dishes served and our attendees can look forward to some truly amazing flavors come October 25th in an absolutely stunning setting at Whisper Creek Farm.”

Tickets for the event begin at $110 for general admission. Early bird pricing is $95 if purchased by October 7, 2019. For ticket prices, bookings and information please visit: www.HomesteadHarvestatWCF.com .

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Dining options feature the culinary mastery of award-winning chef Melissa Kelly with PRIMO at JW Marriott, a leader in the city’s farm-to-fork movement.

On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports activities like biking, kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, fishing, and more. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com . Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter at @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando .

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alissa Perez

Director of Public Relations

(407) 393-4110

alissa.perez@ritzcarlton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e31a108a-e150-41c1-bc31-4206fe6b7a2f

Homestead Harvest at Grande Lakes Orlando Top Florida Chefs Unite For Exclusive Farm-To-Table Culinary Event



