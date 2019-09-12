Global Wearable AI Devices Market is Set to Reach USD 50.8 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 28.2% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research
Industry Insights by Product (Wristwear [Smartwatch, Fitness Band], Eyewear, Earwear, Others), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Component (Processor, Display, Connectivity IC, Power Management System, Sensors, Memory, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Others)
/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable AI devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 50.8 billion by 2024. Globally, wearable AI devices industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion. For example, Huami Corporation, (brand of Xiaomi Corporation), launched a GTR smartwatch in its Amazfit series. The smartwatch facilitates sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, exercise tracking, and other features.
Sensors category held largest share in 2018 in the global wearable AI devices market
On the basis of component, the global wearable AI devices market is divided into processor, display, connectivity ic, power management system, sensors, memory, and others. Among all the categories, the sensor category held the largest share in 2018 in the market and is also expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the increasing demand for different types of sensors in AI wearables to track fitness activities performed by the users.
On the basis of end user, the global wearable AI devices market is categorized into consumer electronics, healthcare, gaming, and others. Of all, the consumer electronics category held largest share in the market in 2018 owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices among the population to monitor their health.
Explore key industry insights in 74 tables and 45 figures from the 156 pages of report, “Global Wearable AI Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Product (Wristwear [Smartwatch, Fitness Band], Eyewear, Earwear, Others), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Component (Processor, Display, Connectivity IC, Power Management System, Sensors, Memory, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Others)”
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in wearable AI devices market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of consumer electronics companies, high per capita income of consumers, and increasing investments in technological innovation usage. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices from India and China, and rapid increase in the number of applications for wearable AI devices.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global wearable AI devices market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Sony Corporation, BRAGI GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation.
Key Takeaway from the Report:
- Among all the products, wristwear category held largest share in 2018 in the global market.
- Of all the deployment type, cloud-based contributes the largest revenue globally.
- The sensor category held the largest share in the market in 2018 and is also expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Of all end user, the consumer electronics category held largest share in the market in 2018.
The Report Offers:
- Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024
- Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry
- Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.
- Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product Products
- Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio
- Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments
- Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment
- Market share analysis of major players
The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global wearable AI devices market on the basis of product, deployment type, component, end user, and region.
Global Wearable AI devices Market Coverage
Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Wristwear
- Smartwatch
- Fitness Band
- Eyewear
- Earwear
- Others
Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- On-Premises
- Cloud-Based
Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Processor
- Display
- Connectivity IC
- Power Management System
- Sensors
- Memory
- Others
End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
- Consumer Electronics
- Healthcare
- Gaming
- Others
Geographical Segmentation
Wearable AI devices Market by Region
North America
- By Product
- By Deployment Type
- By Component
- By End User
- By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico
Europe
- By Product
- By Deployment Type
- By Component
- By End User
- By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- By Product
- By Deployment Type
- By Component
- By End User
- By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World (RoW)
- By Product
- By Deployment Type
- By Component
- By End User
- By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries
