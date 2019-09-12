Global Wearable AI Devices Market is Set to Reach USD 50.8 billion by 2024, Observing a CAGR of 28.2% during 2019–2024: VynZ Research

Industry Insights by Product (Wristwear [Smartwatch, Fitness Band], Eyewear, Earwear, Others), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Component (Processor, Display, Connectivity IC, Power Management System, Sensors, Memory, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Others)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable AI devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 50.8 billion by 2024. Globally, wearable AI devices industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion. For example, Huami Corporation, (brand of Xiaomi Corporation), launched a GTR smartwatch in its Amazfit series. The smartwatch facilitates sleep analysis, heart rate monitoring, exercise tracking, and other features.



Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/wearable-ai-devices-market/request-sample

Sensors category held largest share in 2018 in the global wearable AI devices market

On the basis of component, the global wearable AI devices market is divided into processor, display, connectivity ic, power management system, sensors, memory, and others. Among all the categories, the sensor category held the largest share in 2018 in the market and is also expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is owing to the increasing demand for different types of sensors in AI wearables to track fitness activities performed by the users.

On the basis of end user, the global wearable AI devices market is categorized into consumer electronics, healthcare, gaming, and others. Of all, the consumer electronics category held largest share in the market in 2018 owing to the increasing adoption of wearable devices among the population to monitor their health.

Explore key industry insights in 74 tables and 45 figures from the 156 pages of report, “Global Wearable AI Devices Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Industry Insights by Product (Wristwear [Smartwatch, Fitness Band], Eyewear, Earwear, Others), by Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based), by Component (Processor, Display, Connectivity IC, Power Management System, Sensors, Memory, Others), by End User (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Gaming, Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in wearable AI devices market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the existence of a large number of consumer electronics companies, high per capita income of consumers, and increasing investments in technological innovation usage. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable devices from India and China, and rapid increase in the number of applications for wearable AI devices.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global wearable AI devices market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Xiaomi Corporation, Sony Corporation, BRAGI GmbH, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Fossil Group Inc., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corporation.

Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/wearable-ai-devices-market/customize-report

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the products, wristwear category held largest share in 2018 in the global market.

Of all the deployment type, cloud-based contributes the largest revenue globally.

The sensor category held the largest share in the market in 2018 and is also expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

Of all end user, the consumer electronics category held largest share in the market in 2018.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2014–2018 and forecast for the years 2019–2024

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product Products

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:

Detailed Research

We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.

Robust Research Methodology

Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.

Analyst Support

24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.

Sales Support

24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.

Free Customization

20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.

Customer Satisfaction

We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.

Security

High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.

The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global wearable AI devices market on the basis of product, deployment type, component, end user, and region.

Global Wearable AI devices Market Coverage

Product Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Wristwear Smartwatch Fitness Band

Eyewear

Earwear

Others

Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Processor

Display

Connectivity IC

Power Management System

Sensors

Memory

Others

End User Insight and Forecast 2014-2024

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Gaming

Others

Geographical Segmentation

Wearable AI devices Market by Region

North America

By Product

By Deployment Type

By Component

By End User

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Product

By Deployment Type

By Component

By End User

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Product

By Deployment Type

By Component

By End User

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Product

By Deployment Type

By Component

By End User

By Country – Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Other Countries

More from VynZ Research

Global Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) market is projected to reach USD 112.8 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 56.8% during the forecast period. Increasing responsiveness about this technology among the consumers in both developed as well as in developing economy, rapid acceptance of AR and VR technology among various industry domains along with an amalgamation of AR and VR to develop the mixed reality that can be implemented for prospective applications, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-market

Global Gamification Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global gamification market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2017 and is further anticipated to witness a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period (2018 – 2024). Gamification technique is used by individuals for assimilating persistent game design for everyday operation basis in order to encourage and involve people in order to attain their objectives in an effective manner.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/gamification-market

Global Wearable Sensors Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The global wearable sensors market is set to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. Increasing the advancement of wearable sensing, wireless communication techniques, high performing processing systems and low consumption of energy are the major factors that are bolstering the growth of the global wearable sensors market. Wearable sensors are helping the users in monitoring blood pressure, heartbreak, respiratory rate and fever along with falling, drowning and sleeping.

Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductor-electronics/wearable-sensors-market

About VynZ Research

VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.

Contact Us:

VynZ Research

Call: +91-996-028-8381

Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960

Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com

Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com

Connect with Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.