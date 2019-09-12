Wave Computing Launches MIPS Open in the Philippines – Accelerating Innovation at the Edge in Collaboration with the Department of Science & Technology and Department of Trade & Industry

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What: Wave Computing is supporting the initiative of the Electronic Product Inclusive Innovation Center (EPIIC), formed in 2018 by the Department of Science & Technology (DOST) and the Department of Trade & Industry (DTI) government, by opening its MIPS based solution to the electronics and semiconductor industry, universities, and Philippine government participants. This MIPS Open launch and collaboration will accelerate the development of technology innovation in the Philippines. From raw materials to skills of people, Filipinos shall take part in the progressive succession leading to the country’s industrialization.

When: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Registration from 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Where: Grand Ballroom C, Shangri-La at the Fort, Taguig, Metro Manila, Philippines.

Agenda:

9:40-10:00 AM: WELCOME REMARKS by RUFINO OLAY III, VP / General Manager, AI Center of Excellence, Wave Computing (Philippines)

10:00-10:20: KEYNOTE ADDRESS by SECRETARY RAMON A. LOPEZ, Department of Trade & Industry

10:20-10:45: EMPOWERING THE EPIIC INITIATIVE by DR. JOEL JOSEPH S. MARCIANO, JR., Director, Advanced Science & Technology Institute (ASTI), Department of Science & Technology

11:00 – 11:35: PANEL DISCUSSION featuring Mr. Rufino Olay III , VP / General Manager, Wave Computing (Philippines) Dr. Joel Joseph S. Marciano, Jr., Director , DOST – Advanced Science Technology Institute (ASTI) Mr. Earl Syjuco Qua, President , Electronic Industries Association of the Philippines (EIAPI) Dr. John Richard Hizon, Esteemed Faculty, Electrical & Electronics Engineering Institute , College of Engineering, University of the Philippines

11:35-11:45: MOU SIGNING

11:45-12:00: CEREMONIAL ADDRESS by ENGR. RAUL C. SABULARSE, Dep. Executive Director, Department of Science & Technology, Innovation Council for Industry, Energy, and Emerging Technologies (PCIEERD)

12:00-1:00: LUNCH

1:00 – 3:00: MIPS OPEN WORKSHOP with Wave MIPS Engineers

3:00 – 4:00: NETWORKING

Registration: To register for the event, please email Denissa G. Venturanza at dventuranza@wavecomp.com.

About Wave Computing, Inc.

Wave Computing, Inc. is revolutionizing artificial intelligence (AI) with its dataflow-based solutions. The company’s vision is to bring deep learning to customers’ data wherever it may be—from the datacenter to the edge—helping accelerate time-to-insight. Wave Computing is powering the next generation of AI by combining its dataflow architecture with its MIPS embedded RISC multithreaded CPU cores and IP. More information about Wave Computing can be found at https://wavecomp.ai.

