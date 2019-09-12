26th Annual Barkapalooza Dog Walkathon and Expo to Benefit the West Suburban Humane Society

Half-day Fest for Dogs and Their People on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Lisle, Illinois

LISLE, IL, USA, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Suburban Humane Society (WSHS wshs-dg.org) celebrates everything dog-related at their annual 26th Barkapalooza. This half-day, family-friendly fest for dogs and their people will return to Lisle Community Park (1825 Short Street in Lisle, Illinois) on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This extremely dog-friendly event allows pet owners, prospective pet adopters, and all-around pet lovers to raise money for homeless dogs and cats through a Dog Walkathon and Pet Expo. Participants are encouraged to collect pledges for the walkathon, and all proceeds will support the West Suburban Humane Society, at this signature annual fundraiser.

Animal lovers can explore the Pet Expo at Barkapalooza, for a $20 donation fee. The Expo will feature a wide variety of pet-focused vendors and breed-specific rescue groups. There will be entertainment and activities for kids plus food truck vendors with both foods for humans and dogs. Barkapalooza will occur rain or shine, and there is ample free parking.

The adult event fee for the walkathon is $20, while children 12 and under may walk for free and all receive a goody bag for registering in the walk. Walkers with $100 or more in collected pledges will have their registration fee waived and walk for free. Participants may set up a fundraising website by visiting www.firstgiving.com/wshs.

What: 26th Annual Barkapalooza

When: Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – rain or shine!

Where: Lisle Community Park 1825 Short Street, Lisle, Illinois

Why: Benefitting the West Suburban Humane Society

Details: https://www.wshs-dg.org/news-events/bark-19

Photos: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xdjw7qrzi1ikjw5/AAA2mPIeMhUbwiYjH2Oe_5tHa?dl=0

About the West Suburban Humane Society (WSHS)

Founded in 1972 as a lost and found referral service, the volunteer-based, 501(c)(3) organization is located at 1901 West Ogden Avenue in Downers Grove, Illinois. WSHS is a no-kill animal shelter dedicated to finding permanent and compatible homes for over 600 homeless domestic cats and dogs every year. Servicing the six counties of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will, WSHS works for animal advocacy, care, and education through fundraising. For more information about WSHS or to donate, please call 630-960-9600 or visit www.wshs-dg.org and follow them on social networks Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

