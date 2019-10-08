Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Offers A Navy Veteran in Ohio with Mesothelioma Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Honest Advice and Better Compensation Results

"In the event a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is too sick to talk on the phone we will come to them to develop the list and we will bring a lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste to join us.” — Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

COLUMBUS , OHIO, USA, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Ohio receives the best possible financial compensation results. Rather than ordering a 'free' book, 'overnight kit, package' or other nonsense if you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure illnesses.

"Trust us-a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio or their family members will get much more precise information from Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste than what might be provided in a generic book about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Ohio or nationwide to get organized about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos during their time in the navy or after. The Advocate calls this service the 'list' and as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "The list details of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim and this information is vital.

"In the event a Navy Veteran with advanced mesothelioma is too sick to talk on the phone we will come to them to develop the list and we will bring a lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste to join us-to make certain everything is recorded properly. We are advocates for Navy Veterans for mesothelioma and our services are free as we would be happy to explain anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Ohio.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Youngstown, or anywhere in Ohio. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Ohio the Ohio US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Case Western Reserve University Cancer Research Center Cleveland, Ohio:

https://cancer.case.edu/

* Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio:

https://cancer.osu.edu/

* The Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Institute Cleveland, Ohio:

https://my.clevelandclinic.org



The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



