Uganda : Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening the Performance of Public Investment Management–Next Phase

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

September 12, 2019

Significant progress has been achieved since 2015 in strengthening public investment management, with the reforms showing first results. The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development’s (MoFPED) recent focus was on two areas. The project appraisal stage has been strengthened to enhance project readiness, with a well-articulated four-stage appraisal process now in place and broadly enforced, controlled by the Development Committee (DC). A stock-take of ongoing projects has been completed, upgrading the information base, with a comprehensive database of investment projects now available. The authorities now have a reliable and stable estimate of the size of public investments of UGX 87 trillion (87 percent of GDP), including 94 new initiatives worth around 40 percent of GDP that were identified through the review process. The new information has already been used in the FY19/20 budget process, including cancelling and requesting reassessment of existing projects. This has elevated the quality of discussions on projects between MoFPED and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).