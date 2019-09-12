Clear Aligners Market to Exhibit 17.7% CAGR, Innovations in Clear Aligners to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Clear Aligners Market Research Report are 3M, Institut Straumann AG, 3Shape A/S, Danaher, DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona, Henry Schein, Inc. and other key market players.

The report on global clear aligners market by Fortune Business Insights is titled, " Clear Aligners Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026". According to the report, the global clear aligners market is anticipated to reach US$ 8.2 Bn by 2026 from US$ 2.2 Bn in 2018 with a CAGR of 17.1% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The offers a comprehensive market overview, covering most significant trends prevalent in the global market. It focusses on insights into the key growth drivers and restraints influencing the clear aligners market growth trajectory. All information provided in the report are gathered from trusted sources.

Increasing Need to Correct Teeth Misalignment to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Market

The rising incidence of malocclusion across the globe is a major factor boosting the clear aligners market. Transparent aligners treat teeth misalignment cases with invisibility and ease, thus attracting a large population towards opting for clear aligners. In addition, traditional aligners were made of metal which further resulted in cuts and bruises in the mouth, whereas clear aligners are completely safe and guarantees no cuts or bruises making their preference scale higher than the traditional ones. This is further anticipated to help the global clear aligners market share rise higher during the forecast period.

North America to Emerge Dominant, Trailed by Europe

Fortune Business Insights foresees the clear aligners market in North America to dominate, owing to the presence of major players in the developed nations of the region. Besides this, the market in Europe is likely to emerge as the second largest market after North America. This is owing to the increasing awareness regarding recent development in dental hygiene and various options available for treating teeth misalignment. Besides this, the surge in beauty standards have also propelled people to opt for aligners and this is further helping the market in Europe degenerate attractive clear aligners market revenue during the forecast period.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific market is prognosticated to emerge as the fastest growing segment especially due to increasing demand for clear aligners in developing economies, namely India and China. Align Technologies, Inc., a leading market player predicts an explosive growth in the sales volume in 2018. The company also predicts that the aesthetical appearance of clear aligners will also help to upsurge its demand, especially among adults and this will help the market IN China emerge as the fastest growing market, just after the U.S.

Align Technology, Inc., launched their Go Clear Aligners System in April 2018, integrated with ITERO SCANNER. This was specially designed to provide greater flexibility in treating various dental conditions such as crowded teeth alignment, or teeth gap, and others. Such innovations are likely to bode well for the global clear aligners market in the long run. According to Fortune Business Insights, the clear aligners market is anticipated to rise exponentially on account of the rising demand for dental care among both adults and teenagers.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the clear aligners market is categorized into orthodontic clinics, dental clinics, and hospitals, on the basis of end user. In 2018, the orthodontist and dental clinics segments accounted for the larger clear aligners market share because of the rising popularity of dental professionals to treat problems of the mouth and its related diseases. Furthermore, market players also emphasized on proper education about aligners and conducted several training sessions with advanced tools, which not only created awareness among people but also helped increase clear aligners market share in the forecast years.

Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Prevalence of Malocclusion By Key Countries/ Sub region-2018 Overview of Advancements in Clear Aligners Reimbursement Scenario of Key Countries/Regions- 2018 Economic Cost Burden for the Treatment of Malocclusion by Key Countries/ Region Key Industry Developments for key Countries/Regions -Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions

Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Age Group Teenager Adult Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Hospitals Dental & Orthodontic Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…



