Worldwide SVOD Forecasts, 2019-2024 - None of the 4 Leading Players Operate in China, Presenting Huge Opportunities

The number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 91% - or 462 million - between 2018 and 2024 to reach 970 million. The total will climb by 124 million in 2019 alone.



By 2024, Netflix will contribute 23% of the global total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%. These four companies will control 45% of the global total. This leaves a substantial market for others, including 30% of global subscriptions in China where none of the four global players will operate.

This 194-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2019 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

Executive Summary

Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by the top 20 countries and globally (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+

Insight profiles globally and for the top 20 countries

Forecasts for the top 20 countries and global overviews from 2010 to 2024

Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 48 charts that highlight SVOD developments globally and for the top 20 countries

