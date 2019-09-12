Worldwide SVOD Forecasts, 2019-2024 - None of the 4 Leading Players Operate in China, Presenting Huge Opportunities
The number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 91% - or 462 million - between 2018 and 2024 to reach 970 million. The total will climb by 124 million in 2019 alone.
By 2024, Netflix will contribute 23% of the global total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%. These four companies will control 45% of the global total. This leaves a substantial market for others, including 30% of global subscriptions in China where none of the four global players will operate.
This 194-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2019 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:
- Executive Summary
- Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by the top 20 countries and globally (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+
- Insight profiles globally and for the top 20 countries
- Forecasts for the top 20 countries and global overviews from 2010 to 2024
- Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 48 charts that highlight SVOD developments globally and for the top 20 countries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2v8bf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
