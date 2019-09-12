There were 635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 164,223 in the last 365 days.

Worldwide SVOD Forecasts, 2019-2024 - None of the 4 Leading Players Operate in China, Presenting Huge Opportunities

The number of gross SVOD subscriptions will increase by 91% - or 462 million - between 2018 and 2024 to reach 970 million. The total will climb by 124 million in 2019 alone.

By 2024, Netflix will contribute 23% of the global total, Amazon Prime Video 13%, Disney+ 8% and Apple TV+ 1%. These four companies will control 45% of the global total. This leaves a substantial market for others, including 30% of global subscriptions in China where none of the four global players will operate.

This 194-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report contains extensive coverage of the SVOD sector (TV episodes and movies). Based on June 2019 results and updating major platform launches, the report comprises:

  • Executive Summary
  • Major SVOD players, including subscriber and revenues estimates by the top 20 countries and globally (2010 to 2024) for the major platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+
  • Insight profiles globally and for the top 20 countries
  • Forecasts for the top 20 countries and global overviews from 2010 to 2024
  • Outlook report in PowerPoint, with more than 48 charts that highlight SVOD developments globally and for the top 20 countries

Companies Mentioned

  • All Access
  • ALT
  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Amediateka
  • Apple TV+
  • Atresplayer
  • au Smart Pass
  • Avex dtv
  • Balaji
  • beIN Connect
  • Black by Cell
  • Blim
  • blu
  • Britbox
  • C More
  • CBS
  • Claro
  • CraveTV
  • DirecTV Now
  • Disney+
  • Eros Now
  • Fibe Alt TV
  • Fox Play
  • Fox+
  • Foxtel
  • Giga
  • Globo Play
  • HBO
  • HOOQ
  • Horizon
  • Hotstar
  • Hulu
  • Icflix
  • Illico
  • Ipla
  • IQiyi
  • ITV Hub+
  • Ivi
  • LG U+
  • Magenta TV App
  • Maxdome/Joyn
  • Mediaset Infinity
  • Megogo
  • MiTele Plus
  • Movistar+ Lite
  • MyCanal
  • Netflix
  • Now
  • OCS
  • Okko
  • and more...

