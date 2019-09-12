Outlook on the Cogeneration Equipment Market to 2024 - Widespread Adoption of Micro-CHP Systems in Industrial, Residential & SME Sectors Drives Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cogeneration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.



The growing energy demand across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. The frequent occurrence of power outages and increasing power shortages have initiated the development process of systems that are a consistent, uninterrupted and sustainable source of power generation and supply.



Furthermore, widespread adoption of micro-CHP systems in industrial, residential and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors coupled with the decreasing prices of natural gas owing to its abundant availability has positively influenced the demand for this equipment.



The market is also receiving a boost due to increasing emphasis by governments of both developed and emerging nations on the production of clean, renewable and efficient energy. Various technological innovations are also catalyzing the market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tri- and Quattro-power generation systems has enabled the simultaneous production of three and more forms of energy, which assists in a better and more effective way of energy conversion.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Fuel

5.4 Market Breakup by Capacity

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Fuel

6.1 Natural Gas

6.2 Biomass

6.3 Coal

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Capacity

7.1 Up to 30 MW

7.2 31MW -60 MW

7.3 61 MW- 100 MW



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Reciprocating Engine

8.2 Steam Turbine

8.3 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine

8.4 Gas Turbine

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Commercial

9.2 Industrial

9.3 Residential



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

15.3.2 Bosh Thermotechnology Limited

15.3.3 Innovative Steam Technologies

15.3.4 Clarke Energy

15.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

15.3.6 Foster Wheeler AG

15.3.7 ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH

15.3.8 Siemens AG

15.3.9 2G Energy Inc.

15.3.10 ABB Group

15.3.11 Aegis Energy Services, Inc.

15.3.12 BDR Thermea

15.3.13 Baxi Group

15.3.14 Capstone Turbine Corporation

15.3.15 Rolls Royce PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fo7m7m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.