Outlook on the Cogeneration Equipment Market to 2024 - Widespread Adoption of Micro-CHP Systems in Industrial, Residential & SME Sectors Drives Demand
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cogeneration equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2024.
The growing energy demand across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. The frequent occurrence of power outages and increasing power shortages have initiated the development process of systems that are a consistent, uninterrupted and sustainable source of power generation and supply.
Furthermore, widespread adoption of micro-CHP systems in industrial, residential and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors coupled with the decreasing prices of natural gas owing to its abundant availability has positively influenced the demand for this equipment.
The market is also receiving a boost due to increasing emphasis by governments of both developed and emerging nations on the production of clean, renewable and efficient energy. Various technological innovations are also catalyzing the market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tri- and Quattro-power generation systems has enabled the simultaneous production of three and more forms of energy, which assists in a better and more effective way of energy conversion.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Fuel
5.4 Market Breakup by Capacity
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Fuel
6.1 Natural Gas
6.2 Biomass
6.3 Coal
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Capacity
7.1 Up to 30 MW
7.2 31MW -60 MW
7.3 61 MW- 100 MW
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Reciprocating Engine
8.2 Steam Turbine
8.3 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine
8.4 Gas Turbine
8.5 Others
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Commercial
9.2 Industrial
9.3 Residential
10 Market Breakup by Region
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd
15.3.2 Bosh Thermotechnology Limited
15.3.3 Innovative Steam Technologies
15.3.4 Clarke Energy
15.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
15.3.6 Foster Wheeler AG
15.3.7 ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH
15.3.8 Siemens AG
15.3.9 2G Energy Inc.
15.3.10 ABB Group
15.3.11 Aegis Energy Services, Inc.
15.3.12 BDR Thermea
15.3.13 Baxi Group
15.3.14 Capstone Turbine Corporation
15.3.15 Rolls Royce PLC
