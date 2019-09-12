Labor and Employment Partner Joins King & Spalding’s D.C. Office

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that Ed Holzwanger has joined as a partner in the firm’s Labor and Employment team in the Washington, D.C., office.



“Ed has extensive experience identifying the employment challenges public and portfolio companies may have when acquiring a strategic asset,” said Andy Bayman, leader of King & Spalding’s Trial & Global Disputes practice group, of which the Labor and Employment team is a part. “He will be a great resource for our clients’ executive teams by helping them navigate complicated employment issues across their enterprise investments.”

Holzwanger, who joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis, provides employment counsel on corporate transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, debt financing, restructurings, and outsourcing arrangements. He manages and conducts due diligence, drafts and negotiates purchase, transition services and ancillary transaction agreements, and develops and implements workforce transition and integration plans.

“Ed adds an exceptional skillset to our employment capabilities, and also will work closely with the firm’s Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group to support their transactions,” said Mark Jensen, managing partner of the Washington, D.C., office. “Ed is a talented employment expert with a range of expertise across transactional and regulatory matters. His distinguished tenure at the National Labor Relations Board in Washington, D.C., offers our clients a regulator’s perspective to supplement his years of practical experience in the private sector.”

In addition to providing employment transactional support, Holzwanger regularly advises corporate executives and human resources professionals on compliance with and risk mitigation under federal and state labor and employment laws, including those related to hiring and recruitment, performance management, wage and hour, worker classification, leave of absence, equal employment opportunity, restrictive covenants, collective bargaining, reductions in force, and discipline and separation. He also will represent employers before administrative agencies and in negotiations with regulators.

Before entering private practice, Holzwanger was senior counsel at the National Labor Relations Board. He counseled members about unfair labor practice cases and drafted decisions and federal appellate briefs on the NLRB’s behalf. Holzwanger received his law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Columbia University.

“King & Spalding will provide me with a great opportunity to do sophisticated transactional work, as well as to help more companies develop practical solutions that will mitigate risks in employment disputes,” Holzwanger said. “King & Spalding has an impressive, growing multi-national platform, and I’m pleased to bring my broad expertise in the public and private sectors to help solve our clients’ hardest employment challenges.”

Holzwanger is the ninth new partner to join King & Spalding’s Washington, D.C., office since the beginning of the year. Earlier this month Zachary Harmon (special matters and government investigations) and Alicia O’Brien (government matters) joined the firm. In July, Stephen Vaughn (international trade) returned to the firm. The previous partner recruits include Joel McElvain (healthcare), Alan Noskow (corporate), and Chris Campbell, Stephen Baskin, and Dara Kurlancheek (intellectual property).

King & Spalding’s Labor and Employment litigation practice focuses on employment discrimination class and collective actions, nationwide government enforcement actions and disputes with senior officers that threaten the finances of the company, its brand and the reputations of its officers, directors and employees. The firm’s trial lawyers represent companies in a broad array of industries in high profile lawsuits and government investigations.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

