Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards Over $86,000 in 2nd Quarter

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces it is awarding more than $86,000 to five organizations as part of its pledge to fund up to $500,000 in Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) grants in 2019. Supporting the company’s commitment toward deploying essential resources to those meeting the challenges of accessing public lands for outdoor recreation, Yamaha encourages outdoor enthusiast groups and land stewardship organizations to apply for funding at YamahaOAI.com.



For more than 10 years, Yamaha’s industry-leading OAI program has contributed nearly $4 million in funding and equipment to more than 300 deserving grant recipients across the country. Yamaha continues to seek OAI grant recipients for projects from ATV, Side-by-Side, motorcycle, snowmobile, and outdoor enthusiasts and associations – all of whom share the common need for land access to enjoy their lifestyle. Projects receiving a Yamaha OAI grant often have a strong stewardship component, as well as an inclusive community of users working together, ensuring all types of outdoor recreationists can access public land sustainably and safely. For 2019, Yamaha OAI is pledging up to $500,000 in advancing land-access efforts.

“There are so many outdoor recreation organizations needing assistance in their work to protect, restore, and improve access to public land,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “With pledging up to $500,000 in 2019, we want all of those fighting for access to know Yamaha is here to help and we’re committed to ensuring public lands are available to everyone.”

Yamaha is awarding more than $86,000 in the current funding cycle to support efforts protecting and improving admittance to public land and educating the public on its safe, sustainable recreational use by all. The second quarter OAI grant recipients received Yamaha’s support for projects with a variety of benefits to outdoor enthusiasts, including restoring entry-to-land ravaged by recent wildfires, ensuring visitors have adequate information to access public land safely and responsibly and making improvements to the popular recreation sites. Grants were awarded to the following organizations in this latest funding cycle:

Arizona State Association of 4-Wheel Drive

Post Wildfire OHV Recovery Alliance (PWORA)

Save the Rider’s Dunes

Southern California Mountain Foundation

The Great Outdoors Fund

For further information on Yamaha’s Outdoor Access Initiative program, or to submit a grant application, visit YamahaOAI.com. Connect with Yamaha Outdoors on your favorite social channels at Facebook.com/YamahaOutdoors, Instagram.com/YamahaOutdoors, and Twitter.com/YamahaOutdoors. Additionally, find Yamaha Outdoors on YouTube, or search the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

For more than a decade, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in guaranteeing responsible access to our nation’s land for outdoor enthusiasts. Through this program, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied agricultural organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations including OHV riding clubs and associations, national, state and local public land use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible and sustainable public use. A committee then reviews each application and awards grants to deserving projects. Examples of appropriate projects for grants include, but are not limited to:

Trail development, restoration and maintenance

Trail signage and map production

Staging area construction, renovation and maintenance

Land stewardship, safety and education

Updated guidelines, an application form, and information on the Outdoor Access Initiative are available at YamahaOAI.com. For specific questions about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, call the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or write to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida) and Kracor Systems (Wisconsin), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Newby

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

770-420-6078

Scott_Newby@Yamaha-Motor.com

