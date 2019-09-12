The Roundup Options Help Center of New York Encourages Those Diagnosed with NHL to Call The Steinberg Law Group

Experience/Resources/Results Glyphosate-based weed killers have been on the market since the 1970s. The sale, distribution and use of Roundup 360 is banned in France.

The Roundup Options Help Center of New York Encourages Those Diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma to Call for Access to Attorneys at The Steinberg Law Group

Monsanto’s argument is unacceptable. Glyphosate is suspect. Our job is to protect the public, not the registrant.” — EPA (after a 1983 study showed the carcinogenicity of glyphosate)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Roundup Options Help Center of New York is dedicated to providing the best legal assistance to people stricken with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia from exposure to Roundup or other glyphosate -based weed killers. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with a member of The Steinberg Law Group.The Roundup Options Help Center of New York has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their decades of experience in handling mass action and class action cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps them obtain the best possible financial compensation for clients.Roundup is a glyphosate-based herbicide originally produced by Monsanto and introduced to the consumer market in 1974. Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018, developed and patented the glyphosate molecule and retained exclusive rights to glyphosate in the US until its US patent expired in September 2000 (the patent expired earlier in other countries). As a result, today, many similar products use glyphosate as an active ingredient.In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer identified glyphosate as a probable human carcinogen. Despite evidence that Monsanto and other producers of glyphosate-based herbicides knew of the probable cancer-causing effects of their products, consumers were not properly warned of the potential dangers. States with the highest risk of glyphosate exposure include Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Ohio. On average, Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma takes up to 10 years to emerge. Even if the exposure to glyphosate occurred outside of one’s home state, The Steinberg Law Group can still obtain the maximum financial compensation available.If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma or Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and used Roundup or other glyphosate-based herbicides after 1990, the Roundup Options Help Center of New York encourages calling (888) 891-2200 or visiting www.roundupoptions.com for more information on how The Steinberg Law Group can help.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.