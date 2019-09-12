Dr. Martha Latz, Host of IT’S ALL ABOUT YOU on Bold Brave Media, Announces Guest Line-Up for Fall

NESCONSET, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular radio host Dr. Martha Latz is excited to share her platform with other esteemed professionals this fall. Under a new format, each week will focus on an engaging, trending topic, with the added insight of a seasoned expert to round off the conversation. Professional guests will be profiled on the following dates:

September 12: Dawn Daum, Parenting with PTSD

September 19: Gabrielle Hartley, Esq., author of Better Apart; The Radically Positive Way to Separate

September: 26: Sophie Hannah, author of How to Hold a Grudge

October 3: Karen Genis Co-Parenting Coach/Mediator

October 10: Gayle Friend, Intimacy Expert

October 17: Gayle Friend, Intimacy Expert

October 24: Michele Welling, transitioning with Life Coaching

Dr. Martha Latz, LMFT, is a Psychotherapist, Life/Relationship Coach and Owner of A Unique Therapy Center in Boca Raton, Florida, where her primary focus centers upon establishing an emotionally supportive environment for her clients. With 28 years of experience and multiple certifications, Dr. Latz employs a wide spectrum of healing practices, providing for a diverse and individualized therapeutic experience at A Unique Therapy Center.

Dedicated to her ongoing, professional development, Dr. Latz holds several therapy certifications and awards, including:

• Licensed in Marriage and Family Therapy (LMFT)

• Long-standing fellow of the American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy (AAMFT)

• Certified Relationship Specialist, CRS, designation by the American Psychotherapy Association

To learn more about Dr. Martha Latz. and A Unique Therapy Center, please visit: https://auniquetherapycenter.com/

Dr. Martha Latz may be contacted as follows:

By phone office: 561-300-4066

By email: latz2000@aol.com



Tune in to It’s All About You on Bold Brave Media each Thursday at 1PM Eastern by visiting this link: http://boldbravemedia.com/ and hear Dr. Martha Latz, LMFT, draw from her experience as a healing practitioner as she guides you toward healthier relationships and a happier life!

Have a question or wish to share something about your own journey? Call in during the show!

1-866-451-1451



