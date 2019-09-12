United States Supports New Alexandria University Center of Excellence for Water

Today, the Center of Excellence for Water at Alexandria University opened for business, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and in close cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education and the American University in Cairo (AUC). The establishment of this new Center is part of the long-standing commitment by the United States to support Egypt’s most important priorities, including water, healthcare, and agricultural development.

The Alexandria University Center of Excellence links Egyptian and American researchers and the private sector to find solutions to the challenges Egypt faces related to sources of water, wastewater service provision, and irrigation. The Center will also design new courses and degrees for Egyptian universities and provide scholarships for Egyptians seeking to study in fields related to water issues.

“USAID is proud to support the Center of Excellence to benefit a generation of Egyptian students who will be able to apply critical thinking skills and knowledge to their research and work in water-related fields,” said USAID/Egypt Mission Director Sherry F. Carlin. “These students will be equipped to create solutions to Egypt’s future water challenges.”

This new Center is part of a five-year, $90 million USAID initiative that also includes a Center of Excellence for Agriculture hosted at Cairo University in partnership with Cornell University and a Center of Excellence for Energy hosted at Ain Shams University in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The three Centers focus on areas identified as priorities by the Government of Egypt’s 2030 Vision and will drive research and innovation in sectors that are key to Egypt's future economic growth.

USAID’s support for the Center of Excellence for Water is part of the $30 billion that the American people have invested in Egypt through USAID since 1978. To find out more about USAID’s work in Egypt, please see https://www.usaid.gov/egypt, and follow on Facebook and Twitter at @USAIDEgypt.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.