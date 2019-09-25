Anna King, Clear's UK Managing Director & Alexander Wipf, Founder of Clear Germany

Clear M&C Saatchi strengthens experience design and product incubation capabilities across global leadership team. Promotes Anna King & Alexander Wipf to board.

We are delighted to name Anna and Alexander to the group board. Together, they strengthen our already excellent group board as we continue to use clarity to deliver effective strategies for growth.” — Damian Symons, Global CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clear M&C Saatchi, a global strategy consultancy specialising in business, brand, experience & innovation, announced today the promotion of Anna King, UK Managing Director and Alexander Wipf, Managing Partner of its German office to Clear’s group board. This further strengthens the group board following the appointment of Rhonda Hiatt, Chief Strategy Officer – US in January this year.

“We are delighted to name Anna and Alexander to the group board,” commented Clear M&C Saatchi CEO Damian Symons.

“Anna has worked in nearly every role across Clear in her 11 years with us and has an impressive history of strategic transformational accomplishments. She’s already made a great impact in her new role as UK MD, so I’m delighted that Anna will now be able to bring her brilliant strategic brain to bear on the challenges we face as a global business and shape Clear’s strategies for growth over the coming years.

“Alexander is a brilliant and challenging thinker and I look forward to him helping us to find new sources of growth, build strong brands and design signature experiences. Together, they strengthen our already excellent group board as we continue to use clarity to cut through the increasing complexity that plagues our clients’ day to day decision making and deliver strategies for growth.”

King, who has been with Clear for 11 years, will take on additional responsibility for continuously improving Clear’s best in class consulting approach in addition to managing and growing the UK business and chairing the UK leadership team. Wipf will be tasked with embedding Experience Design and Incubation techniques across the wider business as well as growing Clear’s practice in Frankfurt.



About Clear M&C Saatchi

Clear is an award-winning global strategy consultancy specialising in Business, Brand, Experience & Innovation. We create growth through clear strategy. We believe that Clarity cuts through complexity. It gives you the confidence and direction to drive growth.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn or learn more at http://clearstrategy.com.

CLEAR is a division of M&C Saatchi plc (SAA:LSE), one of the world’s leading marketing services groups. The company is headquartered in London, England, with offices throughout the world.

