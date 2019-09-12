The World Market for Mass Flow Controllers (MFCs) to 2023: Thermal, Pressure, Coriolis, Ultrasonic

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Market for Mass Flow Controllers, 3rd Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Market for Mass Flow Controllers, 3rd Edition analyzes the market for mass flow controllers (MFCs).

The study provides updates to key segmentations of this market, using the base year of 2018 with forecasts through 2023. This study is an update to previous studies of the MFC market completed in 2008, 2012 and 2015, and takes into account recent technological innovations and describes the dynamic business environment that exists today.

The main goal of the study is to determine the size of the mass flow controller market in 2018 and to forecast market growth through 2023. Important segmentation includes total worldwide market size broken down by eight geographic regions, and the basic MFC technology types (Thermal, Pressure, Coriolis, and Ultrasonic). Because MFCs are used both to measure and to control fluid flows, the study identifies their use by fluid type.

The study determines the industries and applications where MFCs are found, and quantifies their presence within each category. Market share data is included. Average selling prices are provided on a worldwide, geographic region, and key technology type basis.



This study also includes growth factors, technology analyses, and provides supplier profiles for the leading market participants. All the above data and more are used to build specific marketing strategies for suppliers.

The study accomplishes several important objectives:

To determine the 2018 market size in US dollars and unit volumes for mass flow controllers worldwide, both thermal and non-thermal types

To determine the 2018 market shares of leading suppliers of mass flow controllers worldwide

To forecast market growth for all types of mass flow controllers through 2023

To identify industries and applications where mass flow controllers are used, and to identify growth areas

To provide a product analysis for the main manufacturer suppliers selling into the mass flow controller market

To provide strategies to manufacturers for selling into the mass flow controller market

To provide company profiles of the main suppliers of mass flow controllers

Alicat Scientific

Azbil

Bronkhorst

Brooks Instrument

Brkert

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Horiba

Kofloc

Lintec

MKS Instruments Inc.

Micro Motion

Parker Hannifin

Sierra Instruments

Teledyne Hastings

