Volume X: The World Market for New, Traditional & Emerging Flowmeters (2019-2023)
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Volume X covers three types of flowmeters:
- New-technology: Coriolis, magnetic, ultrasonic, vortex, thermal
- Traditional technology: differential pressure transmitters, primary elements, positive displacement, turbine, open channel, variable area
- Emerging technology: sonar, optical
This exciting worldwide research study found that the overall market is strong and trending upward, following a decline largely due to the oil & gas market.
As oil prices began recovering in early 2016, the worldwide flowmeter market began to ride the wave and is now back on a healthy upward track. Coriolis and ultrasonic flowmeters, which are industry-approved for custody transfer of both gas and liquids, are projected to experience the fastest growth rates through 2023.
Volume X is the result of a full year of research, and displays in one glance a comparison of the revenues, units sold, and compound annual growth rate for all the main types of flowmeters. Growth factors and limiting factors for each flowmeter type explain the rationale of the market forecasts and what can be expected over the next five years. No other study exists that provides this type of all-in-one view of the flowmeter market.
Volume X contains data that is valuable for any company that is concerned with developing strategies and with product development. Even companies that sell only one or two types of flowmeters can benefit from learning about the eight or nine other types of flowmeters they are competing against.
Companies Mentioned
- ABB
- Armstrong - Veris
- Azbil - Vortek
- Badger Meter: Blancett, Cox, Dynasonics, Flo-tech, Hedland, Recordall, Vision
- Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik - IMI
- Brooks Instrument - ITW
- Canalta Flow Measurement
- Dalian Energas - RMG Messtechnik
- Danaher - Hach, McCrometer
- Emerson Process Solutions - Daniel, Micro Motion, Rosemount
- Endress+Hauser
- Fluid Components International (FCI)
- Fuji Electric
- General Electric
- Honeywell International - Elster
- IDEX: Accusonic, Liquid Controls
- KROHNE
- Neptune, Flow Technology - Roper
- OVAL Corporation
- Primary Flow Signal
- SICK
- Schlumberger - Cameron
- Schneider Electric - Foxboro
- Siemens
- Sierra Instruments
- TASI Group - Berwind
- TechnipFMC
- Tokyo Keiso
- Toshiba
- Yokogawa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2r4e4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.