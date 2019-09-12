Volume X: The World Market for New, Traditional & Emerging Flowmeters (2019-2023)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Volume X covers three types of flowmeters:

New-technology: Coriolis, magnetic, ultrasonic, vortex, thermal

Traditional technology: differential pressure transmitters, primary elements, positive displacement, turbine, open channel, variable area

Emerging technology: sonar, optical

This exciting worldwide research study found that the overall market is strong and trending upward, following a decline largely due to the oil & gas market.

As oil prices began recovering in early 2016, the worldwide flowmeter market began to ride the wave and is now back on a healthy upward track. Coriolis and ultrasonic flowmeters, which are industry-approved for custody transfer of both gas and liquids, are projected to experience the fastest growth rates through 2023.

Volume X is the result of a full year of research, and displays in one glance a comparison of the revenues, units sold, and compound annual growth rate for all the main types of flowmeters. Growth factors and limiting factors for each flowmeter type explain the rationale of the market forecasts and what can be expected over the next five years. No other study exists that provides this type of all-in-one view of the flowmeter market.

Volume X contains data that is valuable for any company that is concerned with developing strategies and with product development. Even companies that sell only one or two types of flowmeters can benefit from learning about the eight or nine other types of flowmeters they are competing against.

Companies Mentioned



ABB

Armstrong - Veris

Azbil - Vortek

Badger Meter: Blancett, Cox, Dynasonics, Flo-tech, Hedland, Recordall, Vision

Bopp & Reuther Messtechnik - IMI

Brooks Instrument - ITW

Canalta Flow Measurement

Dalian Energas - RMG Messtechnik

Danaher - Hach, McCrometer

Emerson Process Solutions - Daniel, Micro Motion, Rosemount

Endress+Hauser

Fluid Components International (FCI)

Fuji Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International - Elster

IDEX: Accusonic, Liquid Controls

KROHNE

Neptune, Flow Technology - Roper

OVAL Corporation

Primary Flow Signal

SICK

Schlumberger - Cameron

Schneider Electric - Foxboro

Siemens

Sierra Instruments

TASI Group - Berwind

TechnipFMC

Tokyo Keiso

Toshiba

Yokogawa

