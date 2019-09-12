The World Market for Plant-based Food & Beverages Alternatives (2019-2024): Ongoing Investments & New Product Developments Will Drive Demand

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Plant-Based Food & Beverages Alternatives Market: Focus on Product Type (Plant Based Meat and Plant Based Dairy), Source (Soy, Almond, Corn and Wheat), and Distribution Channel - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Industry Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 13.82% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Increasing health-conscious population, investments by food and beverage industry giants, animal and environmental concerns among the consumers are the factors supporting the growth of plant-based food and beverage alternatives products, globally.



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market growth are majorly driven by the rise of the flexitarian consumers (people who consume meat and dairy but are focusing on reducing their consumption level) along with the increase in the number of vegan and vegetarian consumers.

The market has also been witnessing increasing merger and acquisition activities for the last three years. The developments in the market are largely driven by food and drink industry giants and financial investors tapping into the fast-growing plant-based food and beverage alternatives market.



Expert Quote



With the increasing pressure among the food manufacturers to meet the food demand and adoption of modern healthy food trend among the consumers, the demand for plant-based food products have increased rapidly.



Currently, plant-based food and beverages are in a relatively primary stage of their lifecycle, however with the ongoing investments and new product developments the demand for plant proteins is likely to increase manifold.



Scope of the Market



The global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the product type, its value, and its estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the plant-based food and beverage alternatives industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and regulatory landscape, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The plant-based food and beverage alternatives study is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by product type, source, distribution channel, and region.



Market Segmentation



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market (on the basis of product type) is further segmented into plant-based meat, plant-based dairy, and others. The plant-based dairy segment dominated the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market, on the basis of source, is segmented into soy, wheat, almond, corn, and others. The soy segment dominated the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market segmentation, on the basis of distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The plant-based food and beverage alternatives market by region is segregated under four major sections, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by product type and by country.



Key Companies in the Industry



The key market players in the global plant-based food and beverage alternatives market include DANONE S.A., Beyond Meat, Inc., Impossible Foods, Inc., Amy's Kitchen, Daiya Foods Inc., Lightlife Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher, Morning Star Farms, Before the Butcher, Tofurkey, Sweet Earth Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, and others.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Increasing Number of Ethical and Health-Conscious Consumer

1.1.2 Increasing Food Safety Concerns

1.1.3 Growing Concern for Animal Welfare

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Reduction in High Processing Method

1.2.2 Increasing Labelling Issues

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Scope of Expansion in Developing Countries

1.3.2 Marketing and Correct Positioning to Increase Customer Base



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Development

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Investments Landscape: Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

3.2 Emerging Startups in the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

3.3 Emerging Trends in the Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

3.3.1 Growth of Plant-Based Seafood Segment

3.3.2 Rise in Flexitarian Diet Among Consumers

3.4 Regulatory Landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific



4 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Product Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Plant-Based Dairy

4.3.1 Plant-Based Milk

4.3.2 Plant-Based Cheese

4.3.3 Plant-Based Creamers

4.3.4 Plant-Based Butter

4.3.5 Plant-Based Yogurt

4.4 Plant-Based Meat

4.4.1 Global Plant-Based Meat Market, By Subtype

4.5 Others (Plant Based Eggs, Egg Replacer, Egg Free Spreads, Plant-Based Ice-Cream, Plant-Based Dressings, Sour Creams, and Dips)

4.5.1 Global Plant-Based Other Products Market, By Subtype



5 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Source)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Soy

5.3 Wheat

5.4 Almond

5.5 Corn

5.6 Others (Potato, Lentils, Nuts, and Flaxseeds)



6 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Distribution Channel)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

6.3 Convenience Stores

6.4 Specialty Stores

6.5 Online Stores

6.6 Others



7 Global Plant-Based Food and Beverage Alternatives Market (by Region)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America (by Product Type)

7.1.2 North America (by Country)

7.1.2.1 The U.S.

7.1.2.2 Canada

7.1.2.3 Mexico

7.1.2.4 Rest-of-North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe (by Product Type)

7.2.2 Europe (by Country)

7.2.2.1 U.K.

7.2.2.2 Italy

7.2.2.3 Netherlands

7.2.2.4 Germany

7.2.2.5 Rest-of-Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific (by Product Type)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific (by Country)

7.3.2.1 China

7.3.2.2 India

7.3.2.3 Japan

7.3.2.4 Singapore

7.3.2.5 Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

7.3.2.6 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

7.4.1 RoW (by Product Type)

7.4.2 RoW (by Country)

7.4.2.1 Brazil

7.4.2.2 Argentina

7.4.2.3 Others



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Amy's Kitchen

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Role of Amy's Kitchen in the Market

8.1.3 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Before the Butcher LLC

8.3 Beyond Meat Inc.

8.4 Blue Diamond Growers Inc.

8.5 Boca Foods Co.

8.6 Califia Farms L.P.

8.7 ConAgra Brands Inc.

8.8 Daiya Foods Inc.

8.9 Danone S.A.

8.10 Dr. McDougall's Right Foods

8.11 Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Inc.

8.12 Good Karma Foods

8.13 Impossible Foods Inc.

8.14 JUST Inc.

8.15 Kite Hill

8.16 Lightlife Foods

8.17 Morningstar Farms L.C.

8.18 Moving Mountains

8.19 Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC.

8.20 Quorn Foods Ltd.

8.21 Ripple Foods

8.22 Sweet Earth Inc.

8.23 The Meatless Farm Co.

8.24 The Vegetarian Butcher

8.25 Tofurkey

8.26 Upfield

8.27 Wildwood Foods

8.28 Yofix Probiotics Ltd.

8.29 Other key Plant-Based Alternatives Providers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4iswy9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.