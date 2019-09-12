Syros Pharmaceuticals Selects Igneous to Manage Pioneering Approach to Gene Therapy

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, Inc., the Seattle-based startup delivering the only Unstructured Data Management (UDM) solution, has been selected by Syros Pharmaceuticals to upgrade their data protection infrastructure.



Founded in 2012, Syros Pharmaceuticals is a pioneering life sciences company focused on a new area of medicine called gene therapy. By using biological data to develop models to understand the expression of genes, Syros’ goal is to make a profound difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Prior to Igneous, Syros’ data management system was pieced together as the company (and their data) grew, often without any one person overseeing everything. The result was millions of siloed computational biology files that were often under-protected. Backing up or recovering data across the entire company was a massive undertaking, putting Syros at significant risk of data loss and putting the company’s FDA compliance status at risk.

“We were spending 15 hours a week just dealing with backup problems,” said Jennifer Hopkins, Head of Information Technology at Syros.

Legacy storage systems were also slowing down the performance of their computational biology work. “Computational biology is the base function of how Syros science operates; it’s our stronghold,” said Hopkins.

Jennifer says that, thanks to Igneous DataProtect for backup and archive, they can now efficiently protect millions of files without babysitting, without impacting their NAS performance, and without the OPEX and CAPEX of traditional backup systems. “There was no question that Igneous was the most cost-effective option for us. We don’t spend 15 hours a week babysitting backups anymore,” said Hopkins. “We won’t outgrow this within the next five years. In the end, the budgeting decision for data protection was a no- brainer,” said Hopkins.

For more information, visit igneous.io and read the full story . Follow us on Twitter @IgneousIO and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/Igneous .

About Igneous

Igneous delivers the only heterogeneous Unstructured Data Management (UDM) solution for data-centric organizations. The Igneous solution provides organizations the ability to see, protect, and leverage their unstructured datasets wherever they live through Igneous DataProtect, DataDiscover, and DataFlow services. Have the right data in the right place, at the right time.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

At Syros, we are advancing a new wave of medicines to control the expression of genes. The genes expressed - turned on, off, up or down - in any given cell determine its type and function, and when the wrong genes are expressed at the wrong time or in the wrong amounts, it can lead to disease. Because gene expression is fundamental to all cells, we believe our pioneering approach has potential to lead to better medicines for patients with a range of diseases that have largely eluded other genomics-based approaches. At the heart of all our efforts is our dedication to making a profound difference for patients and their families.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

801.373.7888

hollyh@connectmarketing.com



