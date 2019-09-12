Zeek Week to Gather Expert Users and Developers from Around the World to Showcase New Zeek Technology Innovations and Enhancements

The leading event for open-source Zeek network security monitor comes to Seattle

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeek Week 2019 (formerly BroCon), the most important community event for users, developers, incident responders, threat hunters and security architects who rely on the open-source Zeek network security monitor, today announced a full lineup of speakers with areas of expertise including DNSSEC protocol parsing, MITRE ATT&CK-based analytics, SSL/TLS encryption, Zeek performance optimization, and incident response.



The week will kick off with a keynote from Freddy Dezeure, founder and former head of CERT-EU. A renowned expert in cybersecurity and cyber risk management, Dezeure has held a variety of management positions with the European Commission for more than 20 years. He set up the EU Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) in 2011, and in that time it has grown to one of the most respected CERTs in Europe.

Dezeure’s keynote, “Threats are Changing, So are We as Defenders,” will present insights into the current attack trends used by adversaries, their motives and techniques, and the challenges these create for enterprises.

“The changing threat landscape requires us to continuously adapt our defenses to mitigate the risk to our organizations - and society as a whole - to an acceptable level,” said Dezeure of his keynote topic. “Complacency is not an option.”

Zeek Week, presented by the Zeek open-source community and hosted by Corelight , providers of the most powerful network visibility solution for cybersecurity, is an annual user conference featuring technical talks, demonstrations and discussions about the project, its many applications, and its future.

“This past year we have seen a major rise in innovation across the Zeek user community and we are excited to highlight many of these new uses cases and developments at Zeek Week,” said Dr. Vern Paxson, Zeek creator and co-founder of Corelight. “In the more than two decades since Zeek was created, the technology has thrived, thanks in part to a dedicated and growing user community that has augmented the platform with powerful new functionality.

“I look forward to this gathering every year because it provides the single greatest opportunity to learn how open source Zeek is transforming network traffic analysis for thousands of users and organizations around the globe,” added Paxson.

Zeek Week content and sessions are focused on the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape and how Zeek is helping organizations across the public and private sectors by providing better data and network traffic analytics. In addition, this year’s conference will include announcement of the winners of the Zeek Package Contest , which will award the creators of five of the most innovative and useful open source Zeek packages that extend Zeek’s threat hunting and detection capabilities.

The full agenda is now live and scheduled speakers include:

Vlad Grigorescu, ESnet

Mark Fernandez, The MITRE Corporation

Jim Mellander, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Robin Sommer, Corelight and Zeek Leadership Team

Fatema Bannat Wala, University of Delaware

Jordi Ros-Giralt, Reservoir Labs

Justin Azoff, Corelight

Michal Purzynski, Mozilla Corporation and Zeek Leadership Team

Adam Pumphrey, Nimbus LLC

Seth Hall, Corelight and Zeek Leadership Team

Aashish Sharma, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and Zeek Leadership Team

Justin Kohler, Gigamon

Jason Lu, Gigamon

Johanna Amann, Corelight and Zeek Leadership Team

Nick Skelsey, Secure Network

Keith Lehigh, Indiana University and Zeek Leadership Team

Amber Graner, Corelight

Zeek Week 2019 will take place at the King St. Ballroom & Perch at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Seattle, Wash., October 8-11. For additional information, or to register, visit https://www.zeekweek.com .

Zeek Week 2019 is generously sponsored by Bricata , Humio , AlphaSOC , Reservoir Labs , BluVector , Gigamon , and Brim Security .

About Zeek

Zeek (formerly known as Bro) is a powerful open-source network analysis framework that is much different from the typical IDS you may know. While focusing on network security monitoring, Zeek provides a comprehensive platform for more general network traffic analysis as well. For more information, visit https://www.zeek.org .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Kylie Heintz

Corelight

kylie@corelight.com

408-505-1078



