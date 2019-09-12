USTDA Supports Wind and Battery Storage Project, Opportunities for U.S. Business in Kenya

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency has awarded a grant to Kenya’s Craftskills Energy Limited for a feasibility study to develop a 50-megawatt wind power plant with integrated battery storage capacity in Kenya. U.S. firm Delphos International will execute the study.

“This project has both the structure and the smarts to succeed,” said USTDA Acting Director Thomas R. Hardy, “Craftskills has quality partners and already implemented other major wind power projects in Kenya. USTDA believes U.S. companies will be very competitive in the supply of the project’s major components.”

In addition to a wind resource assessment and plant design, the study will explore a battery energy storage solution that will enhance the capacity of the power plant and stabilize the intermittency of wind power to the grid. The result would be more power delivered more reliably to Kenyan consumers at a competitive cost.

“The U.S. Embassy is proud to continue its support for this project,” said U.S. Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter. “We are committed to helping our Kenyan partners gain access to U.S. government resources that will help them grow their economy with the expertise of American companies.”

Craftskills CEO Simon Guyo added, “We are grateful to USTDA for its support, foresight, and commitment. Craftskills looks forward to bringing this pioneering clean energy project to fruition with the help of the study.”

This project supports Power Africa and the Electrify Africa Act by increasing generating capacity, introducing advanced storage technologies, and supporting private sector involvement in Kenya’s energy sector.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.