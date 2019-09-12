RADA reports the death of one of its directors, Mr. Israel Livnat

/EIN News/ -- NETANYA, Israel, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) regrets to report the death of one of its directors, Israel Livnat, who passed away on September 11, 2019 after an illness. Mr. Livnat served on the Company's Board of Directors since 2016. Mr. Livnat was the founder and Chairman of Anteo WW AG, which developed a software platform for physical-security, cyber-security safety and other business continuity applications. Previously, Mr. Livnat had a long and distinguished career at leading defense and software companies in Israel and was awarded the prestigious Israeli Industry Prize for 2004. He will be missed by the Company.



RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel-based defense electronics contractor. The Company specializes in the development, production, and sales of Tactical Land Radars for Force and Border Protection, and Avionics Systems (including Inertial Navigation Systems) for fighter aircraft and UAVs.

