$22 Million Investment Puts 1,000 Contracted Workers on the Job at Irving Pulp & Paper and Irving Tissue Mills in Saint John

/EIN News/ -- SAINT JOHN, New Brunswick, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 1,000 contractors from 45 companies from St. Stephen to Bathurst are on the job for 24/7 until September 17 as part of a $22 million investment on the west side of Saint John at Irving Tissue and Irving Pulp & Paper.



The pulp mill has been part of the Saint John community since 1893. Today, it is one of the longest running mills in Canada due largely to ongoing environmental improvements and equipment modernization. Anchoring these mills and the sawmills that provide the hardwood and softwood chips is a diverse, and sustainable wood resource where more wood is grown than is harvested every year. Today, the Saint John pulp mill is at the heart of a forest products value chain that sustains thousands of jobs across New Brunswick communities.

Video

“The work underway with the help of some great New Brunswick contractors represent an annual investment in the future of our mill,” said Mark Mosher, Vice President of Pulp & Paper for J.D. Irving, Limited. “Saint John is home, but we depend on suppliers from across New Brunswick to keep the mill running – from the woodlands through to the workers on site today. We’re committed to sustaining the mill jobs and the local suppliers – many of whom we’ve worked with for generations.”

Scot Chadwick has worked alongside his brother Trevor as a contractor for 38 years on Irving Pulp & Paper projects. They are both members of Local 900 of the International Labourers Union. “These maintenance shut down projects are great. They put money in our pockets and help the Irvings’ rebuild their mills so they can compete in the future. We’ve always had a great relationship with our union and the Irvings’ and hopefully it will continue.”

“Babcock and Wilcox will have 150 tradespeople on site between the day and the night shift. day and night. We also employ local sub-contractors and businesses. The partnership and work with Irving is what keeps us going,” explains Adrien Belliveau, Project Manager for Babcock and Wilcox.

“We have a 150 people on site – millwrights, pipefitters, boilermakers, and labourers” says Brad Van Steeg is the Project Manager for Lorneville Mechanical of Saint John, a company that has worked with the mill since it was started by two brothers in 1977.

Media Contact:

Mary Keith, VP of Communications

J.D. Irving, Limited

Phone: 506-632-5122

Email: keith.mary@jdirving.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.