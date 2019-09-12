Film Selection Announced for September 28th’s Second Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for the 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival in Downtown Clearwater, films have been selected.



The selected films include six films made in Florida as well as student film projects. A complete list of films can be found on the festival’s facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/TBHumanFF.

The selected Florida Films are:

Trafficked in Paradise by Olivia Wilson

A Friend Called Spiderman by Nicholas Canning

The Flip Side by William Stead

More to Life by Joshua Bowen

Epiphany by Koula Sossiadis Kazista and Katina Sossiadis

Home of the Brave by Deon Gibson

“The films we are screening this year come from around the world and each film uniquely presents a different viewpoint on humanity,” said event organizer Lisa Mansell. “For example, in the Foundation for a Drug Free World, we are screening films that show the viewpoint of an addict, the child of an addict, law enforcement and people who have specifically decided to live a drug free life while making their living as musicians in the Punk music scene.”

The festival will begin at noon on the 28th with a reception and VIP badge pick up at the Scientology Information Center (500 Cleveland Street). Films will begin screening at 1pm.

Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, United for Human Rights Florida Chapter, the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay, the Florida Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and others, the festival will screen 41 films in the different humanitarian program centers along North Fort Harrison Avenue between Cleveland and Drew Streets.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by American author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed by Scientologists in Los Angeles in 1954 and is now an international organization of more than 11,000 Churches, missions and groups. Scientologists work with people of all faiths to educate and resolve issues that are held in common by all. Humanitarian programs supported by the Church and its parishioners are implemented globally by governments, police departments, social service organizations and scores of non-profits who share the goal of a literate, crime free, drug free and ethical world.

Contact: Lisa Mansell

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1789810c-28f2-42db-bfb0-280df0874516

Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival The Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival will screen 41 films from around the world in downtown Clearwater on September 28th. Pictured above is a still from the Florida-made film “Home of the Brave” by Deon Gibson. In this film, a war veteran returns home eager to get back to work on expanding an after-school program he started (shown above). A new cop attempts to connect with the community. We witness their paths crossing and the change in their lives.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.