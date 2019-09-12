Paycor Recognized by Newsweek as One of America’s 2019 Best Business Tools for HR Software and Payroll Software

Paycor Named Top Provider in the HR Software and Payroll Software Categories; Winners Selected Based on a Nationwide Survey of More Than 10,000 Professional Users of Software and Software Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it was named a top provider in two categories of Newsweek’s 2019 list of Best Business Tools : Human Resources (HR) Software and Payroll Software.



Newsweek’s Best Business Tools were chosen based on a nationwide survey of more than 10,000 professional users of software and software service providers across 54 categories. In the 54 categories, participants were asked to identify all providers of business software and software services they know and have used before. The survey examined the participants' willingness to recommend the provider and asked them to rate the provider across five criteria: trust, service promise - reliability, security, improvement and satisfaction. For every provider, a weighted score from 0 to 100 was calculated using the five criteria above. In each category, the providers with a score of 75 and higher were awarded.

Paycor believes HR is positioned as never before to add strategic value to businesses on critical employee issues. And that’s why Paycor is committed to helping business leaders make a difference in their organizations by providing the right technology and industry expertise. Paycor’s HR platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way organizations recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way they pay and retain them and build a company culture.

In addition to Newsweek’s Best in Business Tools 2019, Paycor was also named to Constellation’s ShortList™ for Payroll for North American SMBs in Q3 2019 for the second time this year . The Constellation ShortList is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The technology vendors and service providers included in the Constellation ShortList offer the key requirements for early adopters pursuing digital transformation initiatives.



Supporting Quotes

“To keep the HR department modern and adaptable, businesses need more than just a solution; they need a partner to be with them from implementation and beyond. Paycor provides businesses with a modern platform of cloud-based solutions and a dedicated team of experts that not only understands HR software, but is also intimately familiar with the needs of the business, to help meet their people management goals,” said Ryan Bergstrom, Chief Product Officer at Paycor. “We’re honored by the recognition from both Newsweek and Constellation Research and look forward to continuing to take good care of our clients with the right technology, best support and expert thought leadership.”



Supporting Resources

About Paycor

More than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best HCM solution for the mid-market, but what makes us legendary is the total customer experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps customers streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com.



