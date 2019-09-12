Fulham announces appointment of Prime Light as primary UK distributor

/EIN News/ -- HAWTHORNE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulham Co., Inc., the leading manufacturer of LED, emergency, controls and legacy lighting technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Prime Light as the company’s primary distributor in the UK and Ireland.



Fulham has appointed Prime Light with a view to growing market share in the UK and Ireland across all product ranges including LED drivers and light sources, controls, and HotSpot LED emergency solutions.

Based in London, Prime Light is the UK’s leading specialist distributor of high-quality electrical components to the lighting and other related markets for approaching 30 years. Its reputation has been built on an extremely high level of customer service, partnering only leading brands, excellent stock holding, specialist sourcing and being a solutions provider across all areas of the lighting market.

Antony Corrie, President and CEO of Fulham said, “The partnership will bring substantial synergies for both companies. We will be able to capitalize on Prime Light’s experience and knowledge of the UK lighting sector in order to promote our growing range of market leading solutions, while Prime Light will be able to add our expanding range of market leading solutions to their portfolio.”

Corrie added, “We have ambitious plans to grow market share in the UK and we are confident Prime Light can support us in achieving this goal.”

Prime Light Managing Director Sean Hounslow said, “Fulham has an exciting range of products that I’m sure will not only be well received by our current customers, but will also allow us to grow our market share through attracting new customers and partners. Our dedicated team of lighting professionals is well positioned to proactively promote Fulham’s commitment to manufacturing quality products and first-class service levels.”

Russell Parr, Prime Light Sales & Marketing Director added, “We are proud to be working with the Fulham team to increase customer choice across the UK market, which further enables us to deliver behind our commitment to being the solutions partner to the industry’s manufacturers, wholesalers and contractors.”

For more information, visit www.fulham.com.

Press contact Andy Firchau Marketing Manager (323) 779-2980, ext. 1252 afirchau@fulham.com



