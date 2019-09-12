Global Menstrual Cup Market Size to Reach $1.89 Billion by 2026 at 5.7% CAGR

Increased in awareness regarding availability of feminine hygiene product, easy accessibility of different cups and sizes, and advantages of cups over pads & tampons have boosted the growth of the global menstrual cup market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global menstrual cup market size accounted for $1.21 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.89 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, top winning strategies, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Increased in awareness regarding the availability of feminine hygiene product, easy accessibility of different cups and sizes, and advantages of cups over pads & tampons have boosted the growth of the global menstrual cup market. However, availability of substitutes, cost of menstrual cups, cultural resistance and limited level of acceptance of sanitary protections hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high-end developments in the emerging economies expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global menstrual cup market is divided on the basis of product type, material, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-thirds of the market and is expected to continue its trend during the study period. Moreover, the segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.9% through 2026.

On the basis of material, the market is bifurcated into medical-grade silicone, natural rubber, and thermoplastic elastomer . The medical-grade silicone segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly three-fourths of the market, owing to a rise in demand for safe, durable, and non-allergenic feminine products. However, the thermoplastic elastomer segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into online stores and pharmacies & retail stores. The market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the North America region held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly half of the market, owing to rise in the number of women population and surge in requirement of environment-friend feminine hygiene products. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

The global menstrual cup market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as The Keeper, Inc., Lunette, Fleurcup, Yuuki Company s.r.o., Mooncup Ltd., FEMCAP, MeLuna USA, Lingroup Co., Jaguara, s.r.o, Diva International Inc., Ltd., and Vcup.

