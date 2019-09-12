Global V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "V2X Market for Vehicle to Everything by Connection Type (Cellular and Non-cellular), Communications Type (V2V, V2I, V2P, etc.), Vehicle Autonomy Level, Safety and Commercial Applications 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. V2X communications types covered in this report includes V2V, V2I, V2H, V2N, V2D, V2P, V2G, and Vehicle-To-Cloud. The report also covers ADA type including On-Board and Embedded ADAS. The report includes detailed forecasts for the aforementioned market areas from 2019 to 2024.



Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses many technologies and solutions. The V2X market supports many different use cases, applications, and services. Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications is a very important aspect of connected vehicle solutions. While V2V communications is largely focused on public and personal safety, supporting technologies and solutions are rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications.



Furthermore, the automobile sector is keenly interested in integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services, which are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions. It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, we anticipate a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Audi

BMW

Cohda Wireless

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google

Honda

Hyundai

IBM

Intel

Nissan

Qualcomm

Toyota

V2X Network

Verizon

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview

2.1.1 Impetus for V2V

2.1.2 V2V Technologies

2.1.3 Vehicle to Everything

2.2 Beyond Personal Motor Vehicles

2.2.1 Rail to Everything

2.2.2 Ship to Everything

2.2.3 Airplane to Everything

2.3 Important Technologies

2.3.1 WiFi

2.3.1.1 WiFi Direct

2.3.1.2 WiFi Based Technologies

2.3.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)

2.3.3 Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)

2.3.4 LTE Direct (LTE-D)

2.3.5 More on Cellular Support of V2X

2.4 Related Technologies and Solutions

2.4.1 Self-Driving and Autonomous Automobiles

2.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems



3. V2X Market Drivers

3.1 Commitments to Improving Transportation Systems

3.1.1 Americas

3.1.2 Asia

3.1.3 Europe

3.2 Applications

3.2.1 Enterprise

3.2.1.1 Fleet Management

3.2.1.2 Connecting Consumers to Retail

3.2.2 Connected Consumers

3.2.2.1 Entertainment

3.2.2.2 Social Networking

3.2.2.3 Safety and Security

3.2.3 Government

3.2.3.1 Intelligent Transportation

3.2.3.2 Smart Cities



4. V2X Technology Drivers

4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability

4.1.1 Broadband

4.1.2 Software

4.1.2.1 Android Auto

4.1.2.2 Windows Embedded Automotive 7

4.1.2.3 Mirrolink

4.1.3 D2D Technologies

4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle

4.2.1 Incident Alerts

4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds

4.2.3 Entertainment

4.2.4 Social Networking

4.2.5 Advertising

4.2.6 Commerce



5. V2X Impact on Industry Verticals

5.1 Public Safety

5.2 Insurance

5.3 Manufacturing

5.4 Retail

5.5 Transportation

5.6 Healthcare

5.7 Government

5.8 Education

5.9 Banking



6. V2X Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

6.1 Vehicle Manufacturers

6.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.1.1.1 Audi

6.1.1.2 Daimler

6.1.1.3 BMW

6.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler

6.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company

6.1.1.6 General Motors

6.1.1.7 Honda

6.1.1.8 Hyundai

6.1.1.9 Nissan

6.1.1.10 Toyota

6.2 Software Developers

6.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers

6.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions

6.3.1.1 AT&T

6.3.1.2 Google

6.3.1.3 IBM

6.3.1.4 Intel

6.3.1.5 Verizon

6.3.1.6 Qualcomm

6.3.1.7 Cohda Wireless

6.3.1.8 V2X Network

6.4 Content Providers

6.5 Commerce Companies

6.6 Standardization and Industry Groups

6.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)

6.6.2 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

6.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)

6.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium

6.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium

6.6.6 Federal Communications Commission

6.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance (OAA)

6.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium

6.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration



7. V2X Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

7.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2019 - 2024

7.2 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Solutions by Type 2019 - 2024

7.3 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2019 - 2024

7.4 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2019 - 2024

7.5 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2019 - 2024

7.6 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Applications 2019 - 2024

7.7 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Connectivity 2019 - 2024

7.8 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Cellular Communication Technology / Brought in Connectivity 2019 - 2024

7.9 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety Non-Cellular Communication Technology / Embedded Connectivity 2019 - 2024

7.10 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety System Segments 2019 - 2024

7.10.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Vehicle Device 2019 - 2024

7.10.1.1 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by ADAS Type 2019 - 2024

7.11 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety In-Car Services 2019 - 2024

7.12 Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Region 2019 - 2024

7.13 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2019 - 2024

7.13.1 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2019 - 2024

7.13.2 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2019 - 2024

7.13.2.1 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2019 - 2024

7.13.2.2 North America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2019 - 2024

7.14 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2019 - 2024

7.14.1 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2019 - 2024

7.14.2 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2019 - 2024

7.14.2.1 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2019 - 2024

7.14.2.2 South America Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2019 - 2024

7.15 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2019 - 2024

7.15.1 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2019 - 2024

7.15.2 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2019 - 2024

7.15.2.1 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2019 - 2024

7.15.2.2 Europe Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2019 - 2024

7.16 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2019 - 2024

7.16.1 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2019 - 2024

7.16.2 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2019 - 2024

7.16.2.1 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2019 - 2024

7.16.2.2 APAC Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2019 - 2024

7.17 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety 2019 - 2024

7.17.1 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Type 2019 - 2024

7.17.2 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human-driven and Autonomous 2019 - 2024

7.17.2.1 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Autonomous Vehicle 2019 - 2024

7.17.2.2 MEA Connected Vehicle Public and Personal Safety by Human Driven 2019 - 2024



8. Summary and Conclusions



9. Appendix: Technologies Supporting V2X

9.1 LTE

9.2 5G

9.3 Edge Computing

9.4 Connected Vehicle Apps and Content



