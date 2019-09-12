$2.5 Billion Application Gateway Market by Component, Services, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Gateway Market by Component (Solution and Services), Services (Consulting, Integration and Deployment), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMES), Vertical (BFSI and IT and Telecommunication), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Application Analytics Market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 2.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10%.



The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the application gateway market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global application gateway market by component, service, organization size, vertical, and region.



Major vendors in the global application gateway market include Microsoft (US), SAP (Germany), Orange (France), F5 Networks (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Forcepoint (US), Zscaler (US), Citrix (US), Akamai (US), Aculab (US), Imperva (US), Barracuda Networks (US), Kemp Technologies (US), Snapt (US), and Avi Networks (US).



Major growth factors for the market include an increasing number of application-layer attacks and increased demand for protected networks to keep data intact.



Consulting services to account for the largest market share during the forecast period



Consulting is one of the major components of the application gateway services segment. Consulting as a service is offered by highly qualified industry experts, domain experts, and security professionals, who help organizations formulate security strategies, prevent revenue loss, minimize risks, understand the maturity of security solutions, and enhance security in the existing information systems. Consulting services providers guide companies in setting up a new application gateway security infrastructure to address specific security requirements.



The solution segment to have a higher market share during the forecast period



Application gateways help enterprises by providing a number of features, such as hiding the source of Internet Protocol (IP) address, and the use of logging and authentication features. These features provide additional protection from hackers on their intent on extracting information from internal systems. Moreover, it also identifies and authorizes external services attempting to enter the internal network. Unwanted and unwelcomed guests can be recognized and kept out.

Many application gateways also support emails and other services in addition to Telecommunication Network (Telnet) and File Transfer Protocol (FTP). Since application gateways route several forms of application traffic, they enable security policies that are based on source and destination IP addresses and services. Application gateways can also evaluate the actual data contained in the application packets



Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next 5 years. The existence of a large population, the introduction of emerging technologies, and high growth in countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and Singapore are the major factors contributing to the growth of the application gateway market in the region.

The organizations in APAC are focusing on customer interests and their preferences. The mobile devices and the internet are being widely used for connectivity in the region. The region provides opportunities for small security vendors to introduce their innovative security solutions. All these factors are responsible for the expeditious growth of the application gateway market in APAC.



Key benefits of buying the report:

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the application gateway market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall application gateway market and subsegments.

The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Application Gateway Market

4.2 Market Top 3 Verticals and Regions

4.3 Market By Region

4.4 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Number of Different Application Layer Attacks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Mandatory Regulations for Information Security

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and Software-Defined Network Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Technical Expertise



6 Application Gateway Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.2.1 Growing Concern of Security Among Enterprises to Drive the Growth of Application Gateway Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Need for Consistent Performance of the Solutions to Increase the Demand for Services in the Market



7 Application Gateway Market, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consulting

7.2.1 Need for Awareness About the Application Gateway Solution for Business use to Increase the Demand for Consulting Services

7.3 Integration and Deployment

7.3.1 Integration and Deployment Services to Help Organizations for Seamless use of Application Gateway Solution

7.4 Support and Maintenance

7.4.1 Need for Consistent Performance of the Solution to Increase the Growth of the Support and Maintenance Services



8 Application Gateway Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Need for Securing a Large Number of Data to Increase the Demand for the Application Gateway Solution

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Rising Cyberattacks on Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Increase the Demand for Market



9 Application Gateway Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Rise in Data Breach Incidents and Data Attacks on Banks and Financial Institutes to Boost the Adoption of Application Gateway Solution

9.3 IT and Telecommunication

9.3.1 Increased Need for Network and Infrastructure Security to Boost the Adoption of Application Gateway Solution

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions and Services in the Manufacturing Industry Vertical to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.5 Government and Public Sector

9.5.1 Increasing Number of Cyberattacks on Government Agencies to Raise the Need for Enhanced Security Solutions and Services

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Rising Demand for Application and Data Security in Online Retailing to Increase the Adoption of Application Gateway Solution

9.7 Healthcare

9.7.1 Rapid Adoption of Latest Technologies in Healthcare to Increase the Vulnerabilities, Resulting in the Rise in the Adoption of Security Solutions

9.8 Others



10 Application Gateway Firewall Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Cyberattacks on Government Agencies and Protection Against Data Breaches to Drive the Growth of the Application Gateway Market in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Initiatives to Support the Growth of Application Gateway Solution in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Emphasis on Developing Enhanced Protection Against Frauds to Increase the Growth of the Market in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Growing Usage of the Internet to Drive the Need for Data Security Against Data Attacks in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Adoption of New Regulations Related to Network Security to Drive the Market in China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Adoption of Enhanced Security Solutions and Government Policies to Boost the Growth of the Market in Japan

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.2 SAP

12.3 Orange

12.4 F5 Networks

12.5 Palo Alto Networks

12.6 Forcepoint

12.7 Zscaler

12.8 Citrix

12.9 Akamai

12.10 Aculab

12.11 Imperva

12.12 Barracuda Networks

12.13 Kemp Technologies

12.14 Snapt

12.15 Avi Networks



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ralus8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.