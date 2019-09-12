PMT ROY Assurances et Services Financiers Selects Applied as Partner in Digital Transformation

Leading Quebec City-based brokerage selects Applied’s Digital Brokerage software to standardize operations and deliver a premier customer experience

/EIN News/ -- Montréal, QC, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that PMT ROY Assurances et Services Financiers has selected Applied’s Digital Brokerage® solution to enable digital transformation for their business. Utilizing Applied Epic®, PMT ROY Assurances et Services Financiers will standardize operations across 15 locations in Québec through automated, customized workflows to create greater efficiency for the business. The brokerage has also selected a customer self-service portal and mobile apps for customers and staff to provide anytime, anywhere service.

“We previously used a proprietary solution for our management system that began to limit our abilities after several acquisitions, resulting in inconsistencies in our processes and data,” said André Roy, president, PMT ROY Assurances et Services Financiers. “Applied Systems is the only software house with the global scale and expertise to be able to deliver the most advanced solution in the market, enabling us to create efficiency throughout all of our offices and deliver a digital experience for our customers and staff.”

Applied Epic delivers the most technologically advanced software application to insurance brokerages to enable faster growth and profitability in a changing insurance marketplace. Applied Epic is an open application that provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within a brokerage to more effectively manage customer relationships, sales opportunities, financial accounting, and policy administration across all lines of business. The application offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information through an intuitive user interface, enabling users to make more informed business decisions. Applied Epic’s scalable software architecture provides brokerages with multiple locations the ability to manage expansion and business growth with ease.

Applied Cloud® is the leading, purpose-built cloud platform designed for the insurance industry, providing reliable and secure delivery of software applications. Applied’s cloud platform provides access to operations recovery, backup encryption, redundancy technology and active failover data centers. The dedicated team of Applied Cloud professionals manages and maintains all hardware upgrades, Applied software updates and system testing processes, increasing brokers’ investment value by reducing time and expenses spent managing these processes. Today, more than 100,000 users across four countries rely on Applied Cloud to improve business performance, increase data security, deliver cost savings, and provide anytime, anywhere access to business information.

Applied CSR24®, the leading cloud-based client self-service software, enables brokerages to meet today’s insurance consumer demand for anytime, anywhere access to information by providing access to insurance policy information, claims filing and processing, premium payments, liability certificates and other insurance documents through an online brokerage-branded client portal or mobile application via Applied MobileInsured. Applied CSR24 seamlessly integrates with brokerage management systems, reducing manual administrative tasks and enabling brokers to devote more time to serving customers and securing new business. By providing greater flexibility and mobile servicing options, brokerages can increase client satisfaction, build client loyalty and gain a competitive advantage.

Applied Mobile® is a purpose-built app that enables insurance brokerage staff to access and manage client, prospect and insurance information from their management system anytime, anywhere via a mobile smartphone or tablet device. The native mobile app allows users to stay connected on the go with a direct link to information in their brokerage management system, providing access to view accounts, contact details and insurance policy information; add prospects; create and manage activities; and automate sales operations.

“The lack of standardization of data and process is a common challenge we see with large brokerages without the proper technology, often creating inefficiencies such as manual processes and duplicative tasks,” said Jeff Purdy, senior vice president of International Operations, Applied Systems. “Utilizing Applied’s Digital Brokerage solution, PMT ROY Assurances et Services Financiers will gain a single system with seamlessly integrated technologies, standardizing all offices with automated workflows and providing a single view of the customer.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.