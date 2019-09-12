Thermador Names Esteemed Design Council, Further Cementing its Commitment to Luxury Consumers Through Expert Knowledge, Exclusive Insights and Revolutionary Design

The diverse, hand-selected group of Thermador Design Council members hail from throughout the U.S., ensuring a varying sample of styles, markets and demographics for authentic consumer lifestyle visibility

As trusted partners of the Thermador brand, Design Council members inform new and current products, fostering a practice of collaboration for a cohesive and wholly in-depth design approach

With a consumer-centric mission, Thermador turns to the Design Council and all trade partners to help guide efforts as it creates a brand driven by true customer service

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, is proud to announce the next evolution of its esteemed Design Council, bringing expert knowledge, exclusive insights and revolutionary design. The revered group of design professionals encompasses 18 diverse members from around the country who blend their extensive, collective experience, distinct style and profound connection to those in the market for ultra-luxe, highly innovative home appliances.

The progressive Design Council offers rare insights into the newest innovations from Thermador, bringing on-the-pulse design trends and pioneering technologies that stand the test of time to the forefront of the brand’s offerings. As Thermador products are meticulously crafted specifically with consumer needs and desires in mind, luxury buyers are provided the ultimate in personalization possibilities for completely one-of-a-kind designs for their kitchens as well as throughout their homes that are as unique as the lifestyles they lead. Having recently debuted 300 all-new products across the revolutionary Masterpiece® and Professional Collections, Thermador has tapped into the Design Council to inform their latest line of groundbreaking products.

“As respected design professionals who leave their mark on everything they touch, Thermador Design Council members are essential to our ever-growing business,” said Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “From sharing invaluable insights and design recommendations, to executing a direct line of communication from our customers, the Thermador Design Council helps enable us to deliver luxury home appliances that exceed expectations – on design, functionality and cutting-edge technology. With expert knowledge from this esteemed group of design specialists, Thermador is better able to build a connection to our consumers in a way like never before – allowing us to create products that are impeccably tailored to our consumers’ exceptional lifestyles.”

The 18 distinguished individuals encompassing the Thermador Design Council include:

Jennifer Allison, Jennifer Allison Design (California)

Jeremy Bauer, Bauer / Clifton Interiors (Alaska)

Lisa Brooks, Lisa Brooks Designs (Georgia)

Sharon Cleland, J. Banks Design Group (South Carolina)

Jason Clifton, Bauer / Clifton Interiors (Alaska)

Beth Dotolo, Pulp Design Studios® (Washington)

Beverly Farrington, Accents of the South (Alabama)

Carolina Gentry, Pulp Design Studios® (Texas)

Bria Hammel, Bria Hammel Interiors (Minnesota)

Ili Hidalgo-Nilsson, Terracotta Design Build (Georgia)

Geri Higgins, PORTFOLIO Kitchen & Home (Missouri)

Michele King, Michele King Interior Design (Utah)

Kristina LoMonaco, KML Willow Interiors (New York)

Jennifer McGinnis, Redux Interior Design (Illinois)

Lisa Mende, Lisa Mende Design (North Carolina)

Jonathan Savage, Savage Interior Design (Tennessee)

Saima Seyar, Elima Designs (Texas)

Marc Thee, Marc-Michaels Interior Design (Florida)

As part of the brand’s unprecedented 300-product launch, which includes groundbreaking new Professional Ranges, acclaimed Refrigeration columns and highly innovative new cooktops for the ultra-precise cook, Thermador introduced the Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™, a portal to exceptional culinary experiences spanning recipes and cooking tutorials, smart device pairing capabilities and exceptional customer service including remote diagnostics – all via a single app.

In developing the brand’s impressive new collection of products, the collaboration with the Thermador Design Council has proven to be a significant resource, allowing Thermador to truly deliver to consumers what it is that they want out of their kitchen and home designs. In working with their clients firsthand, these designers are privy not only to aesthetic preferences but also the individual lifestyle needs of the Thermador core consumer – proving especially instrumental as the brand continues to bring to market new and innovative products. Since its inception over 103 years ago, Thermador has focused on creating products that are meaningful to the consumer and that truly serve them. This next evolution of the Thermador Design Council only further cements the brand’s commitment to providing a first-in-class experience, from pre- to post-purchase.

