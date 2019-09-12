Pre-Sale Tickets Available For ‘Nevermore Park’—An Immersive Art Experience by Hebru Brantley

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickets for Nevermore Park—an immersive art experience powered by the imagination of artist Hebru Brantley and spanning nearly 6,000 square feet—go on sale Tuesday, September 17.



Visitors to Nevermore Park will be transported into the fictional hometown of Brantley’s iconic characters Flyboy and Lil Mama. Guests of all ages can expect the unexpected. It is a place for the creator in all of us.

Nevermore Park is scheduled to open late October. Merchandise exclusive to the venue will be available in-store only. The limited run ends on December 1, 2019.

A pre-sale code will be provided to subscribers to the Nevermore Park mailing list. Ticketing information is listed below.

Pre-Sale begins Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. CT and ends Monday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. CT

begins Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. CT and ends Monday, Sept. 23 at 11:59 p.m. CT Public Sale begins Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. CT

begins Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. CT Cost of tickets begins at $28

For more information or to sign-up to receive ticket information visit www.nevermorepark.com . More updates will be provided via the @flyboyuniverse Instagram account.

About Nevermore Park

This 6,000 square foot immersive art experience will transport you into an exciting alternate reality filled with new sights and sounds. Powered by the imagination of artist Hebru Brantley, visitors will get the chance to spend a day in the life of his iconic characters, Flyboy and Lil Mama. Come explore this vibrant community filled with joy, hope, and wonder! Expect the unexpected around every corner. Coming to Chicago this Fall. For more information visit Nevermorepark.com.

About Hebru Brantley

Hebru Brantley creates narrative driven work revolving around his conceptualized iconic characters. Brantley utilizes these iconic characters to address complex ideas around nostalgia, the mental psyche, power and hope. The color palettes, pop-art motifs and characters themselves create accessibility around Brantley’s layered and multifaceted ideas. Majorly influenced by the South Side of Chicago’s Afro Cobra movement in the 1960s and 70s, Brantley uses the lineage of mural and graffiti work as a frame to explore his inquiries. Brantley applies a plethora of mediums from oil, acrylic, watercolor and spray paint to non-traditional mediums such as coffee and tea. Brantley’s work challenges the traditional view of the hero or protagonist. His work insists on a contemporary and distinct narrative that shapes and impacts the viewer’s gaze.

Recognized nationally for public works and solo shows in Chicago, Hebru Brantley has exhibited in London, San Francisco, Atlanta, Miami, Seattle, Los Angeles and New York including Art Basel Switzerland, Art Basel Miami, Scope NYC and Frieze London. Brantley has been recognized in publications including the Chicago Tribune, Complex Magazine and NY Post. His work has been collected by Chicago’s Mayor Rahm Emmanuel, The Pritzker Family and power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce. Brantley has collaborated with brands like Nike, Hublot and Adidas. Brantley earned a B.A. in Film from Clark Atlanta University, and has a background in design and Media Illustration. More at www.hebrubrantley.com

About MWM Universe

MWM Universe is the IP-focused division of MWM that acquires and enhances intellectual property by building out franchisable story worlds across film, TV, gaming, comics, books and beyond. EVP of Operations Morgan Kruger and EVP of Creative Diana Williams oversee the division which has launched fan-favorite podcast ”Voyage to the Stars” and the world of ”Flyboy.” Additionally, the Universe division acts as a strategic partner to MWM investment companies such as story-and-play studio Wonderstorm.

MWM is a diversified media and entertainment company founded by Emmy Award-winning producer, Gigi Pritzker in partnership with Clint Kisker, that empowers creators to produce storytelling across film, TV, immersive VR/AR, digital content, and live theater. Named one of Fast Company's Top Ten Most Innovative Companies in Hollywood, MWM consists of four individually branded operating divisions: MWM Studios, MWM Immersive, MWM Live, and MWM Universe.

About Angry Hero

Angry Hero is an IP-centric production company founded by visionary fine artist Hebru Brantley that exists to tell universal stories with broad appeal—often through the eyes of multicultural young adults—with the goal of entertaining audiences across the media landscape through stories that promote empowerment over power.

For Nevermore Park

Ermina Veljacic

ermina@c1revolution.com

312.536.7981

For MWM

Matthew Gardea

gardea@madisonwellsmedia.com

310.251.0574

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f4e2e586-1814-4ec8-813d-40804016d6bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a33f293b-a117-403a-bb9a-d59ede831af1

