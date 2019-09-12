MEDIA ALERT: CloudGenix and CAPTRUST Present the Benefits of Deploying CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN and CloudBlades at Zscaler’s Zenith Live Cloud Summit

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix®, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, today announced a new session featuring CAPTRUST Financial Advisors at the Zscaler Zenith Live Cloud Summit in Las Vegas. CAPTRUST, with $340 Billion in client assets under advisement, is one of the nation’s leading independent wealth management and retirement plan advisory firms. In the session, Jon Meyer, Chief Technology Officer at CAPTRUST, Eddie Parra, Director of Solution Architecture at Zscaler, and Aaron Edwards, Field Chief Technology Officer at CloudGenix, will share how CAPTRUST reduced WAN costs by 52%, eliminated the need for carrier hardware at the remote office and delivered remote office WAN, security and voice infrastructure from the cloud.

Date/Time: Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 3:10 – 3:55

Location: The Venetian

Session title: “CAPTRUST: Deploying Zscaler with CloudGenix across an enterprise”

Meyer, Parra, and Edwards will share how CAPTRUST implemented CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN, the CloudGenix CloudBlades TM platform and Zscaler security. The CloudBlades platform enables the delivery of infrastructure services, like Zscaler security, to remote offices from the cloud while avoiding the need for additional hardware. In addition to security, other infrastructure services, including network, voice, cloud backbone integration, and operational tools, can be provisioned as cloud-services with CloudBlades.

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible, enabling the entire branch to be provided as a cloud-service. Enterprises gain the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and best-of-breed infrastructure and security services.

Visit CloudGenix in The Venetian Expo Hall at booth 4.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WANTM and the Cloud-BladesTM platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

Press inquiries:

Jin Woo

280blue, Inc.

jin@280blue.com

(510) 691-8862



