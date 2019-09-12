Compliance.ai’s New Premium Content Solution Enables Financial Institutions to Seamlessly Support Regulatory Updates and Changes

Partnership with ProBank Austin Provides Industry-Leading Content for Organizations Looking to Modernize Regulatory Change Management

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Ariz., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WesPay 2019 Payments Symposium -- Today Compliance.ai announced Premium Content, a new offering to help compliance professionals keep up with banking and financial regulations. Premium Content allows users to easily access relevant and contextualized regulatory subscription content and helps organizations to address compliance risk. ProBank Austin will be the first to partner with Compliance.ai to provide its expert regulatory compliance content, including manuals like the ACH Processing and Compliance, Mastering HMDA, Deposit Documentation and other publications, through the Premium Content service.



“ProBank Austin (formerly known as Professional Bank Services, Inc.) has helped educate hundreds of thousands of financial professionals on the latest regulatory pronouncements for more than 40 years. This education continues as we partner to provide our compliance content ranging from publications such as in-depth compliance manuals and reference guides to on-demand webinars,” said Education Division Managing Director Tammy Carter, ProBank Austin. “We’re very excited for this next evolution of providing this valuable compliance content within Compliance.ai’s platform. This offering provides a tremendous help to organizations transforming the way they manage regulatory changes with a RegTech solution,” said ProBank board member Marty Mitchell.

The number of individual regulatory changes financial institutions must track on a global scale has more than tripled since 2011, while banks and other financial institutions have spent nearly $321 billion on compliance enforcement actions (from 2007 until 2016).1 Every financial organization is feeling immense pressure to update resource-intensive manual compliance programs.

“With the introduction of Premium Content, Compliance.ai’s RCM platform provides a true one-stop depository for compliance professionals to get all the regulatory content they need to do their job,” said Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and co-founder of Compliance.ai. “We are thrilled to partner with a respected and well-known organization, ProBank Austin, to be our first partner in providing educational and advisory content inside our modern RCM solution.”

Compliance.ai’s Premium Content solution allows users to access relevant and expert subscription content, which will be shown contextually within the regulation changes and allows compliance professionals to manage everything within the Compliance.ai app. Premium Content will include legal interpretations of regulations, publications from law firms, compliance manuals, guidance from content publishers and industry experts like ProBank, online compliance training as well as subscription based content relevant to banks and financial institutions. Organizations can also benefit from Premium Content’s curated listing of providers from law firms, advisory services and content publishers--and Compliance.ai will correlate premium content with tasks and workflows soon after launch.

You can learn more about Compliance.ai and its regulatory change management solutions at WesPay’s 2019 Payments Symposium (hosted at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix, AZ) by visiting Compliance.ai in Salon 4&5 at table #8 or the FinTech Showcase on the evening of Thursday, September 12 in Salon 6.

To learn more about Compliance.ai’s Premium Content and Modern RCM platform, you can visit PREMIUM CONTENT to try now.

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai is transforming the way highly regulated organizations address compliance risk. Its Modern Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solution empowers banks, financial services and insurance companies to proactively manage the growing volume and velocity of regulatory changes as they occur, and makes it simple to implement the correct steps to remain in compliance. Modern RCM by Compliance.ai delivers relevant content with personalized insights, obligation analysis and risk monitoring. With Compliance.ai, organizations can intelligently assess and mitigate compliance risk, avoid supervisory actions and safeguard their corporate reputations without increasing headcount.

Media Contact:

Jessica Jaffe, Sift Communications, Jessica.Jaffe@siftpr.com

1 Boston Consulting Group, “Staying the Course in Banking,” 2017: https://www.bcg.com/en-us/publications/2017/financial-institutions-growth-global-risk-2017-staying-course-banking.aspx







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.