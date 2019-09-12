Biotech Brief: Latest Electrophysiology Devices Vastly Improving Diagnosis and Treatment of Cardiovascular Diseases

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent market research report published by Grand View Research, a consulting and advisory service firm that provides comprehensive, research-based views crucial for building business intelligence and overcoming market challenges, "the global electrophysiology devices market size was valued at $5.1 Billion in 2018. Increasing use of electrophysiology devices in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases such as atrial fibrillation, growing demand for cardiac rhythm management devices for continuous monitoring and increasing use of these devices in out-of-hospital settings are some high impact rendering growth drivers of the market." Active healthcare stocks in news today include: BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT).



Grand View Research further commented "as per the European Society of Cardiology, Sudden Cardiac Arrest due to abnormal heart rhythm is one of the major reasons for deaths in western countries. It affects approximately 1 in 1000 inhabitants per year. Electrophysiology devices are cardiology specialty devices used mainly in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and therefore, the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to serve this market as a driver. Introduction of new technologies such as cryoablation, laser ablation, and ultrasound ablation and advanced mapping technologies are also expected to boost the demand in the coming years."

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM), a medical technology company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that it signed a new licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic.

The new agreement aims to develop a new product pipeline to support some of the more advanced features of BioSig’s first product, PURE EP™ System. The development program will be run under the leadership of Samuel J. Asirvatham, M.D., Mayo Clinic’s Vice-Chair of Innovation and Medical Director, Electrophysiology Laboratory.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with the outstanding physician team at Mayo Clinic. Their commitment to improving patient care resonates deeply with our Company’s mission to bring innovative technological solutions to medicine, and we are looking forward to this next chapter in our collaboration. The new product that we intend to develop under the latest licensing will seek to significantly advance the current arrhythmia treatments. It will be an exciting journey, and we look forward to reporting on our progress,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc. Read this and more news for BSGM at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-bsgm



In other healthcare industry news of note:

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN), a pharmaceutical company focused on improving cardiovascular health, recently announced that the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) have updated their Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Dyslipidaemias. This 2019 update incorporates findings from the REDUCE-IT™, cardiovascular outcomes study and includes the recommendation that icosapent ethyl, 2g twice a day, should be considered for patients with cardiovascular disease who have triglyceride levels 135 mg/dL to 499 mg/dL despite statin treatment, which places them at high risk of cardiovascular events, such as heart attack, stroke or death. This new recommendation incorporates icosapent ethyl specifically.

Icosapent ethyl, studied in a series of clinical trials, including the globally conducted REDUCE-IT study, was developed by Amarin and is exclusively marketed by Amarin and its commercial partners in capsule form under the brand name Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN), a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative therapies for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, recently announced completion of enrollment in its Phase 2/3, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging trial of intranasally administered vazegepant (formerly BHV-3500) for the acute treatment of migraine. Vazegepant is a novel, structurally unique, third-generation calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist and the second product candidate in development for the acute treatment of migraine from Biohaven's NOJECTION™ Migraine Platform.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, recently announced that it has randomized its first patient in a phase 2 clinical trial of AR201 for the treatment of egg allergy. AR201, an investigational biological drug for use in oral immunotherapy for egg allergy, is the second development program that Aimmune is advancing to phase 2 using its Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) platform.

Egg allergy is a common and serious condition that disproportionately affects children and can be associated with severe hypersensitivity reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis. Nearly 6 million people worldwide are allergic to eggs, including 800,000 in the U.S. and as many as 4 million across Asia, where allergy to egg is the most common food allergy.

