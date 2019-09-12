GlobalTranz Executive to Share Insights and Best Practices at CSCMP Edge

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, Inc., a leading technology and third-party logistics solutions company providing award-winning Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, logistics service providers and carriers, today announced that Ross Spanier, Senior Vice President of Operations and will share his expertise at CSCMP Edge on Tuesday, September 17 in Anaheim, CA.



Spanier will be speaking on the panel, “The Four Key Factors You Need to Be a Successful Transportation Partner.” With over 15 years of experience delivering best-in-class service, managed transportation services and logistics solutions, Spanier was selected to share his extensive customer knowledge and operations expertise.

The panel will bring together leading logistics executives to discuss best practices for fostering strategic relationships and collaboration to ensure customer success. CSCMP Edge will host more than 150 exhibitors and 3,000 supply chain professionals to hear the latest supply chain knowledge from the industry’s top innovators.

“CSCMP is an integral event for logistics leaders looking to expand their knowledge and learn from the best and brightest in our fast-growing industry,” said Renee Krug, CEO of GlobalTranz. “We’re looking forward to hearing Ross share his considerable experience and insight at this industry-leading event.”

Ranked the 8th largest freight brokerage in the US by Transport Topics and voted an Inbound Logistics Top 10 3PL provider for 2019, GlobalTranz is driving strong growth with 25,000+ customers through technology innovation, a network of 34,000+ carriers, transformative M&A, creative products and superior customer service delivered by the some of the best people in the industry.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a technology company providing award-winning cloud-based multi-modal Transportation Management System (TMS) products to shippers, carriers, 3PLs and brokers. GlobalTranz is leading the logistics software and services market in innovative technology that optimizes the efficiency of freight movement and matches shipper demand and carrier capacity in real-time. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2019, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #8 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nick Fryer

Director of Public Relations & Content Marketing

224-515-7383

nicholas.fryer@globaltranz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.