Lexia PowerUp Literacy Wins Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning Tool in the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards

Lexia Core5 Reading recognized as a finalist for Best Literacy Tool/App

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Lexia Learning’s personalized literacy programs, Lexia® Core5® Reading (Core5) and Lexia® PowerUp Literacy® (PowerUp), were standouts in the Tech Edvocate Awards program. PowerUp was recognized as a winner in the category of Best Personalized/Adaptive Learning App or Tool while Core5 was named a finalist in the category for Best Literacy App or Tool.

As in previous years, the Tech Edvocate Awards recognize outstanding edtech products that are focused on advocating for students by catering to identified classroom and learning needs. The winners and finalists were selected by a panel of educators and K-12 parents who reviewed the submissions and judged the products and services based on the extent to which they are transforming education through the development or advocacy of edtech.

“High-quality, peer-reviewed efficacy research has always been at the center of our pedagogical approach.” said Lexia President Nick Gaehde. “That is why we are so delighted to receive these accolades for both PowerUp and Core5. By maintaining a keen focus on outcomes, we are able to help millions of students build strong literacy skills.”

PowerUp is designed to enhance core English language arts instruction for struggling readers in grades six and above. Blending personalized, online student-driven instruction with offline teacher-delivered lessons and activities, the program accelerates the development of both fundamental literacy skills and higher-order thinking skills through adaptive learning paths. With a range of engaging texts, instructional videos and game-based motivational elements, the program is designed to help students take ownership of their learning, acknowledging their growing autonomy and building their confidence. Additionally, embedded progress monitoring, actionable data and scripted lessons empower teachers to deliver the exact instruction each student needs.

Core5 is a research-proven, technology-based program that accelerates the development of fundamental through advanced literacy skills for students of all abilities in grades pre-K-5. Following a rigorous scope and sequence built for college and career ready standards, Core5 provides explicit, systematic instruction through personalized learning paths in six areas of reading. Core5 seamlessly adapts based on student performance, targeting skill gaps as they emerge and equipping teachers with the data and instructional resources they need to personalize instruction for every student. Embedded assessment technology predicts students’ year-end performance and provides ongoing norm-referenced and actionable data to help teachers prioritize and plan instruction with the offline instructional materials.

A complete list of the 2019 Tech Edvocate Awards winners and finalists can be found here .

# # #

About Lexia Learning

Lexia Learning, a Rosetta Stone company, empowers educators through adaptive assessment and personalized instruction. For more than 30 years, the company has been on the leading edge of research and product development as it relates to student reading skills. With a robust offering that includes solutions for differentiated instruction, personalized learning, and assessment, Lexia Learning provides educators with the tools to intensify and accelerate literacy skills development for students of all abilities. For more information, visit www.lexialearning.com





About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is dedicated to changing people’s lives through the power of language and literacy education. The company’s innovative digital solutions drive positive learning outcomes for the inspired learner at home or in schools and workplaces around the world.



Founded in 1992, Rosetta Stone’s language division uses cloud-based solutions to help all types of learners read, write, and speak more than 30 languages. Lexia Learning, Rosetta Stone's literacy education division, was founded more than 30 years ago and is a leader in the literacy education space. Today, Lexia helps students build fundamental reading skills through its rigorously researched, independently evaluated, and widely respected instruction and assessment programs.

For more information, visit www.rosettastone.com . “Rosetta Stone” is a registered trademark or trademark of Rosetta Stone Ltd. in the United States and other countries.

Charlotte Andrist charlotte@nickelcommpr.com 770-310-5244



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.