BioSyent Named to the Growth 500 Ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies for Seventh Consecutive Year

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) is pleased to announce that it has been named to the 31st annual Growth 500 ranking of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Canadian Business and Maclean’s. The Growth 500 ranks Canada’s top private and public companies based on five-year revenue growth. Results of the annual ranking are published in a special report in Maclean’s magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.



Based on a five-year revenue growth rate of 176% (2013 - 2018), BioSyent was named as one of Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2019 Growth 500 list. This is the seventh consecutive year that BioSyent has been named to the Growth 500 list – formerly known as the PROFIT 500.

“We are proud of BioSyent’s track record of delivering profitable growth, with 36 consecutive profitable quarters,” commented René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “We are honoured to be ranked among Canada’s Fastest-Growing Companies for the seventh consecutive year.”

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 13,770,345 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



