Square Medical Group is Now Offering Mental Health Technology for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Offices Across Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, Mass., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Square Medical Group, an integrated, multidisciplinary private group practice providing a full-range of outpatient mental health and chemical dependency services, is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) at their locations in Watertown, Concord, Weymouth, and most recently, Danvers.



“Square Medical Group’s unique value is our ability to provide the region’s most extensive continuum of care for our patients,” said Dr. Natalie L. Lender, MD, chief medical officer at Square Medical Group. “When patients enter into our system, they are given access to everything from technologically advanced services such as Deep TMS, to traditional medication management, intensive day services and 24-hour residential care, a service we will soon be implementing. We have the unique ability to handle all of our patients’ needs, whether they are acute or in maintenance and remission.”

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to targeted deep structures of the brain that impact a patient’s MDD. The treatment is both a medication-free and non-invasive treatment, allowing patients to return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in numerous mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years, and also received FDA clearance to target Obsessive-Compulsive disorder (OCD) in 2018.

Dr. Lender founded Square Medical Group in 2008 as a standalone psychiatric group practice, which has since grown to be a Department of Public Health (DPH)-licensed community mental health clinic with 4,000 patients per year. Square Medical Group partners with providers across Massachusetts to offer the most effective care plan for its patients with depression and co-occurring disorders. Square Medical Group is one of the only Deep TMS providers in the state that accepts MassHealth (Medicaid) in addition to Medicare and all commercial insurance plans. In addition to Deep TMS for depression, Square Medical Group practices in Watertown and Weymouth offer counseling, individual and group therapy, psychiatry, substance abuse treatment programs and Intensive Outpatient Treatment Programs (IOP).

More information on the Deep TMS treatments offered at Square Medical Group can be accessed on their website, squaremedicalgroup.org, or by reaching out to a representative at 617-916-5069.

About Square Medical Group

In addition to offering specific behavioral health services including Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), substance-use disorder treatments, and assistance for mental health conditions, Square Medical Group specializes in assisting those seeking help for both substance-use disorders along with one or more mental health conditions. The practice offers a fully integrated model by providing psychiatric therapy and medication management, along with individual and group counseling, intensive outpatient (IOP) services and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) for treatment-resistant depression.

Square Medical Group employs over 15 specialized providers including psychiatrists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, and master’s level clinicians who are accepting new patients each day. Thousands of patients trust SMG each year with their care and needs and we are honored to be one of the most successful and trusted agencies in New England.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

