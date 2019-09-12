LPL Financial and Independent Advisor Alliance Welcome Robert Paolini

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisor Robert Paolini of Paolini Advisors, LLC has joined LPL Financial. Paolini has aligned with Independent Advisor Alliance (IAA), an enterprise firm offering support and services to advisors leveraging LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate or hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. Paolini reported having served approximately $150 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. He joins from FSC Securities, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



“From the first phone call to the affirming handshake, we have felt at home with IAA and LPL,” Paolini said. “We believe their partnership provides the added manpower and scale that can help our firm progress to where we want it to be.”

Paolini founded the Medford Lakes, N.J.-based firm in 2000, serving a client base of professionals, business owners and retirees. The firm offers comprehensive wealth management, including tax and accounting services, with support from a team including Kathy Onofrio, investment operations manager, Dorothy Paolini, director of client relations, and Brandon Clement, a wealth management assistant who plans to become a licensed financial advisor in the firm.

Having built a successful firm, largely through referrals, Paolini said he is ready to take his business to the next level. “Being an independent advisor means also being an entrepreneur. A partnership with IAA and LPL provides us with resources and personalized support that can help us build on the quality of service we provide our clients. And they can also deliver the level of strategic support I’m looking for to grow my business.”

“We welcome Robert to IAA. He has a growth mindset and a focus on client service, which makes him a great fit with our team and our community of advisors,” said Robert Russo, founder and chief executive officer of IAA. “We appreciate LPL’s partnership, providing us with support to grow our advisor network with a quality advisor like Robert. We look forward to helping him grow his business by being able to serve more clients with more services and increase the value of his practice.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “As an advisor’s client base grows, so does the need for support and resources that make it possible to not only sustain that level of service, but build on it. We understand their challenges and opportunities as business owners and as trusted advisors to their clients. Our commitment is to deliver the technology, resources and capabilities that can help them be successful managing their businesses today, while also providing access to strategic support and capital resources that can help them accelerate their growth plans when they’re ready. We welcome Robert to the LPL family.”

Read about other firms that recently joined LPL in the LPL Financial News and Media section of LPL.com.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC. Investment Advice also offered through Independent Advisor Alliance, a registered investment advisor. Independent Advisor Alliance, Robert Paolini Advisors, LLC and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

