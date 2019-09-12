Founder of Leading Fitness App, FlexIt, to Speak at Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit 

Pay as you go fitness app founder and CEO addresses the digital fitness revolution at New York City summit

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexIt — the unique mobile app that lets users access hundreds of fitness clubs while paying only for the time spent working out — announces today that Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt, will be speaking on a panel at the Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit in New York City on September 12, 2019.



Cohen will be speaking on the The Digital Revolution in Fitness – A View from All Angles panel, which will focus on the integration of digital innovations and how consumers access fitness options in a tech-forward world. Cohen and other panel members will highlight how to elevate the fitness experience in a digital world by catering to consumers and their need for flexibility, and how companies, such as FlexIt, can benefit these consumers as well as fitness clubs by delivering a strong user experience.

“At FlexIt, it is important for us to elevate the user experience while benefitting both consumers and fitness club partners, so the topic for this panel really hits home for us and I cannot wait to offer my thoughts and share my perspective,” said Austin Cohen, founder and CEO of FlexIt. “The fitness industry is evolving through digital advancements and we are excited that FlexIt is playing a meaningful part in that progression. The Summit is another way for us to share our mission with like-minded individuals in the industry.”

The Jefferies Fitness and Wellness Summit features a variety of companies across the fitness and wellness sectors. The summit schedule includes a full day of education, including panels and fireside chats, providing attendees with the opportunity to meet one-on-one and in small group settings.

FlexIt is currently available for download in the App Store and Google Play. To learn more about FlexIt, visit: www.flexit.fit .

About FlexIt

FlexIt Inc. is the mobile app that quickly and seamlessly enables users to access a wide network of fitness clubs around the U.S., paying only for the amount of time that they are in the facility. With over 700 fitness clubs across the country in its network, FlexIt offers consumers the flexibility that they expect, while generating leads and enhancing profitability for fitness clubs. FlexIt provides club access to users while simultaneously providing clubs with access to a large network of prospective members. FlexIt is available for download on iOS and Android in their respective app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.flexit.fit/

