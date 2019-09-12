Lincoln Property Company Announces Promotion of Margette Hepfner to Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company proudly announces the promotion of Margette Hepfner to Chief Operating Officer of Lincoln’s residential management division. As COO, Hepfner will be responsible for the executive oversight of all daily operations for Lincoln’s multifamily portfolio.

Hepfner has been with Lincoln for the past six years and has a total of 20 years of experience in the multifamily industry. She previously served Lincoln as the Senior Vice President of Client Services, responsible for expanding existing relationships with institutional and high-net-worth clients, in addition to identifying growth opportunities for Lincoln’s third party management business.

Tim Byrne, Lincoln’s CEO stated, “Margette has been an important piece of Lincoln’s success over the past six years. Her demonstrated ability to execute strategy paired with her exceptional relationship skills will be of value to this new leadership position. We look forward to seeing where she takes this new role.”

Scott Wilder, President of Lincoln Property Company residential management, added, “Margette is highly respected among the Lincoln team, our clients, and the industry alike and I couldn't be more pleased about her well-earned success. The installment of a COO will add another level of executive oversight to ensure Lincoln operates at the top of our game.”

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest multifamily manager in the country with over 200,000 units under management and residential properties in over 200 cities.

Media Contact: Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications

214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com

SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d79d442b-588d-42b2-a42e-16a882776e8d





Margette Hepfner Margette Hepfner, Lincoln Property Company's New Chief Operating Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.