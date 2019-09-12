Media Advisory: Names of Four More Nova Scotia Victims of Impaired Driving to be Memorialized on Provincial Monument

/EIN News/ -- DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The families and friends of impaired driving victims will join MADD Canada’s Nova Scotia Chapters and Community Leaders on Saturday to pay tribute to their loved ones at the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument for Victims of Impaired Driving in Dartmouth.



The special ceremony at the monument, which includes a candlelight vigil, gives family and friends an opportunity to pay tribute to their loved ones. It also highlights the tragic human toll taken by this entirely preventable crime.

Four names have been inscribed on the monument this year, bringing the total number of victims memorialized on the monument to 121.

Media are invited to attend the Nova Scotia Memorial Monument Ceremony:

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2019 Time: 1 p.m. Location: Dartmouth Memorial Gardens, 767 Main St., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Guest Speakers: Halifax Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella

RCMP Chief Superintendent Janis Gray

MADD Canada Past National President Angeliki Souranis

“The pain of losing a loved one so suddenly, and so senselessly, never truly goes away,” said MADD Canada Past National President Angeliki Souranis. “This memorial monument and our candlelight vigil offer families and friends a way to honour their loved ones, alongside others who are walking a similar path. There is comfort and support in knowing they are not alone in their grief.”

The Memorial Monument has been made possible through the generous support of Dartmouth Memorial Gardens and Atlantic Funeral Home.



For more information:

Gloria Appleby, MADD Canada Atlantic Region Victim Services Manager, 902-794-6534 or gappleby@madd.ca

Susan MacAskill, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 902-798-0912 or atlantic@madd.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.