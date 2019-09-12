Philips showcases integrated radiation oncology portfolio to provide a confident path to treatment at ASTRO 2019

/EIN News/ -- September 12, 2019

IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology combines all the steps of the radiotherapy department’s workflow into one platform

Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Chicago, U.S. – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, will showcase its integrated radiation oncology portfolio at the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting (15-18 September in Chicago, U.S.). Visitors to the Philips booth (#3642) will experience Philips IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology [1], an intelligent patient management solution to manage complexity, improve efficiency and enable operational excellence in radiotherapy departments. The company will also highlight its Pinnacle Evolution treatment planning software, as well as its broad portfolio of connected oncology solutions designed to help health systems achieve the Quadruple Aim: an improved experience for patients and staff, better health outcomes and a lower cost of care.

As the number of new cancer cases continues to rise [2], it is essential that care teams have access to integrated oncology solutions across all phases of oncology care to enable a more precise diagnosis, personalized therapy selection and execution, and better outcomes. Radiotherapy processes in particular can be fragmented and inefficient. By reducing uncertainties along the way, care teams can deliver seamless, targeted therapy for each individual patient.

“While significant strides have been made in oncology over the past decade, treating cancer is more complex than ever before – especially for radiotherapy, due to the number of clinical specialists and advanced technologies required to deliver effective care,” said Ardie Ermers, General Manager Radiation Oncology, Philips. “At Philips, we’re focused on delivering intelligent, integrated oncology solutions to help improve outcomes across multiple disciplines and clinical settings.”



﻿IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology [1], the latest addition to Philips’ renewed suite of radiation oncology systems and software, provides a harmonized way of working, integrating applications from partners including MIM Software Inc and Sun Nuclear , and automating workflow to help reduce the amount of time it takes from receiving a patient referral to the start of their treatment. In addition, Philips’ recently launched Radiation Oncology Practice Management [1], a consultancy service to help radiotherapy departments capitalize on the insights and workflow improvement opportunities presented by the platform.

The South West Wales Cancer Centre (SWWCC) in the UK is among the first partner sites that will implement Philips IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology and associated practice management solutions. “This new solution should help our patients directly by improving their experience and decreasing their time to treatment,” said Dr. Russell Banner, Clinical Oncologist and Radiotherapy Lead at the SWWCC. “Furthermore, it will allow us to manage our workflows within our department, seeing where patients are within the often complex treatment pathways.”

Imaging plays a critical role in understanding tumor characteristics, increasing accuracy of therapy delivery, and better assessing patient response to treatment. On-site this year, Philips will feature Pinnacle Evolution, the latest generation of the Philips Pinnacle treatment planning software, as well as several imaging systems, including Philips’ dedicated oncology CT simulator, Big Bore RT, as well as the Ingenia Elition 3.0T MR-RT and Ambition 1.5T MR-RT systems.

Philips’ end-to-end oncology solutions

Philips’ radiation oncology portfolio complements the company’s IntelliSpace Precision Medicine oncology solutions portfolio, which integrates diagnostics and therapy selection to drive clinical, operational and financial benefits for healthcare providers. The company's oncology solutions portfolio includes:

Oncology Pathways – high-quality, detailed, evidence-based oncology treatment protocols powered by Dana-Farber , allowing clinical users to navigate through the branches of pathways to make clinical decisions and provide treatment plan recommendations, including clinical trials.

– high-quality, detailed, evidence-based oncology treatment protocols , allowing clinical users to navigate through the branches of pathways to make clinical decisions and provide treatment plan recommendations, including clinical trials. Oncology Platform [3] – a comprehensive platform for use in multi-disciplinary (and molecular) tumor board meetings, which integrates data from hospital information systems across different clinical domains including radiology, pathology, and genomics, to enable a detailed view of the patient and care path to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and communication.

– a comprehensive platform for use in multi-disciplinary (and molecular) tumor board meetings, which integrates data from hospital information systems across different clinical domains including radiology, pathology, and genomics, to enable a detailed view of the patient and care path to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration and communication. Pathology – Philips’ IntelliSite Pathology Solution, the first FDA-approved digital pathology solution to be marketed for primary diagnostic use to reduce pressure on pathology services by streamlining workflows and extending collaboration to help increase diagnostic confidence.

– Philips’ IntelliSite Pathology Solution, the first FDA-approved digital pathology solution to be marketed for primary diagnostic use to reduce pressure on pathology services by streamlining workflows and extending collaboration to help increase diagnostic confidence. Genomics [3] – an end-to-end precision medicine platform that automates pathologists’ workflows through collaboration with oncologists and peers, enabling genomic interpretation and therapy recommendation based on a single, comprehensive patient view, which also includes OncoSignal [4] signaling pathway activity analysis to reveal tumor-driving mechanisms.



For more information about Philips’ presence at ASTRO 2019 visit the Philips event website and follow @PhilipsLiveFrom for updates throughout #ASTRO19.

[1] IntelliSpace Radiation Oncology and Radiation Oncology Practice Management are considered works in progress and are not available for sale.

[2] The number of new cancer cases expected to rise by an estimated 70% over the next two decades. WHO cancer fact sheet No 297. Updated February 2015 http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs297/en/ .

[3] Not available for sale in all countries.

[4] For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

