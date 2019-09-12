Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 40,000 Pounds of Protein to Support Recovery Efforts After Severe Weather Strikes Sioux Falls, South Dakota Community

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. is donating more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Feeding South Dakota to support recovery efforts after severe weather struck the Sioux Falls community on Sept. 10. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, is part of Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes ® , and will help families in need across the city.



“We are incredibly grateful to Smithfield for this generous donation of protein, which is especially important during times of disaster,” said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota. “As a result of this donation, we will be able to provide aid throughout the area impacted.”

During the severe weather storm, a tornado swept through Sioux Falls with winds at more than 100 miles per hour. Smithfield has nearly 3,500 employees in the local community, and activated their Helping Hungry Homes® initiative to serve the company’s neighbors in need. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 140 million servings of protein to foodbanks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Sioux Falls is a place we call home, and Smithfield is humbled to serve our community during this time of recovery,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We’re thankful for the first responders that have worked to keep people safe, and we are proud to support our neighbors in this area.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield Foods Feeding South Dakota Lauren Homrich Jennifer Stensaas lhomrich@daltonagency.com Jennifer.stensaas@feedingsouthdakota.org (904) 398-5222 (605) 335-0364 ext 108 (605) 351-9351 cell



