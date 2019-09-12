Pressure Infusion Bags Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6% during 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Pressure Infusion Bags Demand Upheld by Increasing Frequency of Intra-Arterial Pressure Monitoring, Finds FMI Study

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the pressure infusion bags market includes global industry analysis 2014 - 2018 and opportunity assessment 2019 - 2029. The report investigates the pressure infusion bags market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019 -2029. As per the findings of the report, the global pressure infusion bags market is projected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to multiple driving factors such as increasing emergency and transfusion cases and development of healthcare infrastructure across geographies.

The global pressure infusion bags market was valued at ~US$ 253 Mn in 2018, and is expected to increase at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period of 2019-2029. This growth is majorly driven by the increasing use of pressure infusion bags for rapid infusion of blood and drugs, in order to protect the end organ damage during traumatic conditions.

The overall progress of the healthcare sector and infrastructure in MEA and Asia-Pacific are likely to unfold lucrative opportunities for market players operating in the pressure infusion bags market. In addition, manufacturers are expected to primarily focus on developing cost-effective and user-friendly bags in the coming years.

South Asia Continues to Hold Lucrative Opportunities

Regions such as North America and East Asia are expected to hold prominent market shares in terms of value. However, the South Asia market is expected to project lucrative growth in the global pressure infusion bags market over the forecast period of 2019-2029. This growth is propelled by the rapid growth and development of healthcare infrastructure, especially trauma care units, intensive care units and ambulatory surgical centers in countries of South Asia that include India and ASEAN countries. The economic condition of these countries have been developing positively, thereby creating newer growth opportunities for the market players.

Macroeconomic factors such as growing population, increasing immunosuppressed patient population, and increase in the number of players along with strong distribution network and rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure have attracted the attention of manufactures to establish a firm collaboration with local distributors in South Asia.

Hospitals and Outpatient Facilities Remain Key End Users for Pressure Infusion Bags

The global market of pressure infusion bags has been segmented on the basis of different types of pressure infusion bags products, their multiple applications, their volume capacity, their material, their targeted indications and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East and Africa.

By type, the disposable type of pressure infusion bags segment is expected to hold prominent value shares of the global pressure infusion bags market. This has majorly resulted to avoid and minimizing chances of cross contamination during fluid infusion and ensures the patient safety

On the basis of application, the blood and drug infusion segment is expected to consume majority share of the global pressure infusion bags market value. Invasive Pressure monitoring procedures is the second application which account the remaining market share.

Pressure Infusion Bags Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global pressure infusion bags market. Some of the examples of key players in the global pressure infusion bags market are VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, ERKA, Smiths Medical (Smiths Group plc.), Friedrich Bosch GmbH & Co. KG, Biegler GmbH, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG. Vyaire Medical Inc., Spengler SAS, Armstrong Medical, SunMed and Statcorp Medical.

