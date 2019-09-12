NXTBoard and the New Hampshire School Boards Association Partner To Accelerate Governance Excellence

NXTBoard board management platform helps New Hampshire school boards increase student outcomes

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and CONCORD, N.H., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXTBoard , the Austin-based company that helps boards transform the way they work through the first-of-its-kind board management platform that combines both board management and strategic planning features, has established a partnership with the New Hampshire School Board Association (NHSBA) to bring first-class, award-winning governance models to school boards and communities throughout New Hampshire. Together, NXTBoard and NHSBA will help school boards in New Hampshire drive effective board meeting management, board member development, accountability and strategic planning practices that high performing boards need to help increase student outcomes.



NXTBoard provides governing school boards with an online board management platform that helps organizations excel in good governance practices by streamlining leadership and team meetings and making it easier for community members to stay engaged. The company also provides governance coaching. NHSBA members will benefit with NXTBoard’s online platform and coaching services by aligning the definition of success (mission) to what the school districts want to become (vision) and by simplifying a way to establish and monitor progress of the plans (objectives, goals, and action items).



By enabling NHSBA’s Strategic Planning and Policy Services, NHSBA will be able to immediately gain insight, collaborate with their membership’s boards, leadership teams, and monitor progress. NHSBA members benefit from governance and strategic planning coaching in real time and can make course corrections before issues have a chance to intensify or accumulate.

“Behind almost every impactful and effective School District lies a cohesive and successful governing school board,” comments Corey Masson, director of business development at NXTBoard. “The team at NXTBoard is comprised of current and previous school board members who understand how a paperless meeting and goals monitoring can help motivate governing boards and committees to drive towards action and outcomes. We are excited to see how our best-in-class board management platform and coaching services will help accelerate NHSBA’s governance and accountability services.”

“By partnering with NXTBoard, we will be able to offer our members a fiscally reasonable online solution that increases transparency to our membership’s communities,” said Barrett Christina, NHSBA Executive Director. “This is a natural next step in NHSBA’s services delivery and governance solutions offerings. In addition, the NXTBoard public interface provides an easier way for community members to get involved as well.”

Based in Austin, Texas, NXTBoard delivers board management software and consulting services to help leadership teams and boards enable sustainable governance of the organization. NXTBoard’s first-of its-kind leadership and governing board portal helps teams go beyond board meeting management and shift the focus from administering meetings to driving action. Organizations that work with NXTBoard have proven results in increasing overall performance, governance sustainability, and outcomes.



The New Hampshire School Boards Association is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to supporting members by providing a variety of services to assist local school boards with their responsibilities relative to school district governance. NHSBA represents and provides services to 160 school boards across New Hampshire. Among NHSBA’s many services are statewide and on-site training sessions, professional development and workshops, legal information, policy assistance, legislative advocacy, administrator searches, and support covering all aspects of school board governance and board roles and responsibilities.

Corey Masson, NXTBoard: cmasson@nxtboard.com

Barrett M. Christina, New Hampshire School Board Association: bchristina@nhsba.org



