Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended August 4, 2019.



Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended August 4, 2019

Net sales increased 10.2% to $122.0 million compared to $110.7 million in the prior-year second quarter

Gross margin decreased 310 basis points to 53.1% compared to 56.2% in the prior-year second quarter

Operating income of $3.7 million compared to operating income of $9.9 million in the prior-year second quarter

Net income of $1.9 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior-year second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $9.6 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year second quarter

of $9.6 million compared to $13.1 million in the prior-year second quarter The Company opened four retail stores in Rogers, AR; Danbury, CT; Madison, AL; and Kennesaw, GA; totaling approximately 61,000 gross square feet

38th consecutive quarter of increased net sales year-over-year

1See Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

“Since reassuming the role of CEO following the resignation of Stephanie L. Pugliese on August 29th, I have had the complete support of our talented and dedicated leadership team, and together, we have achieved a quick and smooth transition without disruption to our business,” said Stephen L. Schlecht, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “We know that our performance in the first half of this fiscal year fell below our expectations, and that now all our attention and resources must be completely focused on delivering a successful fourth quarter, which accounts for the lion’s share of our sales and profitability for the entire year.”

Schlecht added, “I also want to recognize that we have had some growing pains over the past year and a half. In response, we plan to slow down the pace of our retail expansion in 2020 and direct our focus to improving asset productivity and thus our operating margin rate. We have made a number of improvements in our business that are expected to bear fruit in 2020, and we have a strong team in place focused on the long-term success of our Company.”

Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended August 4, 2019

Net sales increased 10.2%, to $122.0 million, compared to $110.7 million in the same period a year ago. Net sales were driven by a 23.8% growth in retail net sales, with increases in both our men’s and women’s businesses, offset by a 0.9% decline in direct net sales. The increase in retail net sales was driven by new stores with 55 stores in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to 39 stores in the same period a year ago, partially offset by existing stores.

Gross profit increased 4.1%, to $64.8 million, or 53.1% of net sales, compared to $62.2 million, or 56.2% of net sales, in the corresponding prior-year period. The 310 basis point decrease in gross margin rate was primarily attributable to a decrease in product margins due to additional global promotions, coupled with recent clearance activity.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 16.7% to $61.1 million, compared to $52.3 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased 280 basis points to 50.1%, compared to 47.3% in the corresponding prior-year period. As a percentage of net sales, advertising and marketing costs decreased 90 basis points to 13.4%, compared to 14.3% in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily due to advertising leverage gained from a higher mix of retail sales. As a percentage of net sales, selling expenses decreased 30 basis points to 14.4%, compared to 14.7% in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily due to a decrease in shipping expenses due to improved shipping rates, partially offset by an increase in store labor. As a percentage of net sales, general and administrative expenses increased 400 basis points to 22.3%, compared to 18.3% in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily due to an increase in occupancy and equipment cost due to growth in the number of retail stores, an increase in depreciation expense due to investments in technology and corporate facilities, and an increase in personnel cost due to an increase in headcount to support the growth of the business.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $3.5 million, net working capital of $66.1 million, and $45.0 million outstanding on its $130.0 million revolving line of credit.

Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook

The Company updated its fiscal 2019 outlook as follows:

Net sales in the range of $610.0 million to $620.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the range of $51.0 million to $55.0 million

in the range of $51.0 million to $55.0 million EPS in the range of $0.60 to $0.66 per diluted share

Capital expenditures of $38.0 million to $42.0 million 2

15 new store openings, adding approximately 215,000 of additional gross square footage

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

2Fiscal 2019 capital expenditures primarily include the opening of 15 retail stores, investments in technology and infrastructure improvements.





The table below recaps the Company’s fiscal 2019 stores opened and signed new store leases and the anticipated opening timeframe.

Gross Location Timing Square Footage Friendswood, TX Opened March 7, 2019 16,026 Katy, TX Opened March 8, 2019 16,000 Wichita, KS Opened March 21, 2019 15,385 Spokane Valley, WA Opened April 11, 2019 15,656 Jacksonville, FL Opened May 2, 2019 14,557 Rogers, AR Opened May 16, 2019 15,656 Danbury, CT Opened May 23, 2019 9,792 Madison, AL Opened June 6, 2019 15,656 Kennesaw, GA Opened June 28, 2019 19,620 Round Rock, TX Opened September 5, 2019 15,536 Hoover, AL Q3 Fiscal 2019 15,656 Sandy, UT Q3 Fiscal 2019 15,602 Bloomington, MN Q4 Fiscal 2019 1,663 Franklin, TN Q4 Fiscal 2019 11,940 Knoxville, TN Q4 Fiscal 2019 15,385 Richmond, VA Q1 Fiscal 2020 16,828



About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended August 4, 2019, versus the three and six months ended July 29, 2018. See also attached Table “Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ending February 2, 2020. Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period. The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning Duluth Trading's plans, objectives, goals, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, its results of operations, financial position and its business outlook, business trends and certain other information herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Duluth Trading’s ability to execute on its growth strategies, statements under the heading “Updated Fiscal 2019 Outlook” and the forecasted results of operations in the Table “Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.” You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” ”might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “predict,” “intend,” “future,” “budget,” “goals,” “potential,” “continue,” “design,” “objective,” “forecasted,” “would” and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon Duluth Trading's current expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond Duluth Trading's control. Duluth Trading's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and Duluth Trading believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, and projections will be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others, the risks, uncertainties, and factors set forth under Part 1, Item 1A “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 19, 2019, and other factors as may be periodically described in Duluth Trading’s subsequent filings with the SEC. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to maintain and enhance a strong brand image; our ability to successfully open new stores; effectively adapting to new challenges associated with our expansion into new geographic markets; generating adequate cash from our existing stores to support our growth; the inability to maintain the performance of a maturing store portfolio; the impact of changes in corporate tax regulations; identifying and responding to new and changing customer preferences; the success of the locations in which our stores are located; our ability to attract and retain customers in the various retail venues and locations in which our stores are located; competing effectively in an environment of intense competition; our ability to adapt to significant changes in sales due to the seasonality of our business; price reductions or inventory shortages resulting from failure to purchase the appropriate amount of inventory in advance of the season in which it will be sold; increases in costs of fuel or other energy, transportation or utility costs and in the costs of labor and employment; failure of our information technology systems to support our current and growing business, before and after our planned upgrades; and other factors that may be disclosed in our SEC filings or otherwise. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Duluth Trading assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances or other changes affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

(Tables Follow)

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) August 4, 2019 February 3, 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 3,468 $ 731 Accounts receivable 372 28 Other receivables 5,992 4,611 Inventory, net 114,849 97,685 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 12,225 12,640 Prepaid catalog costs 568 2,503 Total current assets 137,474 118,198 Property and equipment, net 136,427 167,109 Operating lease right-of-use assets 115,053 — Finance lease right-of-use assets 32,872 — Restricted cash 2,688 2,354 Available-for-sale security 6,239 6,295 Goodwill 402 402 Other intangible asset, net 292 306 Other assets, net 2,648 641 Total assets $ 434,095 $ 295,305 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 36,255 $ 25,363 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,693 26,530 Income taxes payable — 218 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 9,825 — Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,072 — Current maturities of long-term debt 525 500 Total current liabilities 71,370 52,611 Long-term line of credit 45,000 16,542 Finance lease obligations under build-to-suit leases — 23,034 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 101,173 — Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 26,208 — Deferred rent obligations, less current maturities — 5,003 Deferred tax liabilities 9,028 9,722 Long-term debt, less current maturities 28,016 28,283 Total liabilities 280,795 135,195 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (405 ) (92 ) Capital stock 91,075 89,849 Retained earnings 63,032 70,592 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 153,702 160,349 Noncontrolling interest (402 ) (239 ) Total shareholders' equity 153,300 160,110 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 434,095 $ 295,305







DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 Net sales $ 121,963 $ 110,653 $ 236,207 $ 210,860 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 57,159 48,413 110,485 92,680 Gross profit 64,804 62,240 125,722 118,180 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,069 52,344 132,091 108,541 Operating income (loss) 3,735 9,896 (6,369 ) 9,639 Interest expense 1,203 1,234 1,631 2,055 Other (loss) income, net (8 ) 2 196 165 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,524 8,664 (7,804 ) 7,749 Income tax expense (benefit) 678 2,212 (2,005 ) 1,980 Net income (loss) 1,846 6,452 (5,799 ) 5,769 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (90 ) 75 (163 ) 83 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ 1,936 $ 6,377 $ (5,636 ) $ 5,686 Basic earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,288 32,065 32,253 32,056 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.18 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,399 32,414 32,253 32,439 Net income (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest $ 0.06 $ 0.20 $ (0.17 ) $ 0.18







DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Six Months Ended August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,799 ) $ 5,769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,405 5,069 Stock based compensation 1,029 858 Deferred income taxes (694 ) (323 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (344 ) 6 Other receivables (1,381 ) (63 ) Inventory (17,164 ) (12,130 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets 1,508 (2,265 ) Deferred catalog costs 1,935 (1,483 ) Trade accounts payable 10,766 818 Income taxes payable (218 ) (5,544 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (7,088 ) (3,297 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,045 ) (12,585 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (13,773 ) (26,798 ) Capital contributions towards build-to-suit stores (3,013 ) — Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 56 — Change in other assets 17 (527 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,713 ) (27,325 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 104,871 57,093 Payments on line of credit (76,413 ) (22,093 ) Payments on long term debt (240 ) (39 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (273 ) (2 ) Change in bank overdrafts — 481 Proceeds from finance lease obligations — 941 Shares withheld for tax payments on vested restricted shares (313 ) (35 ) Other 197 58 Net cash provided by financing activities 27,829 36,404 Increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash 3,071 (3,506 ) Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,085 7,083 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,156 $ 3,577 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,712 $ 1,925 Income taxes paid $ 562 $ 7,852 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Property and equipment acquired under build-to-suit leases $ — $ 12,907 Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 509 $ 2,452







DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 Net income (loss) $ 1,846 $ 6,452 $ (5,799 ) $ 5,769 Depreciation and amortization 5,013 2,760 9,405 5,069 Interest expense 1,203 1,234 1,631 2,055 Amortization of build-to-suit leases

capital contribution 265 — 479 — Income tax expense (benefit) 678 2,212 (2,005 ) 1,980 EBITDA $ 9,005 $ 12,658 $ 3,711 $ 14,873 Stock based compensation 555 449 1,029 858 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,560 $ 13,107 $ 4,740 $ 15,731





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 Net sales Direct $ 60,267 $ 60,833 $ 125,968 $ 127,045 Retail 61,696 49,820 110,239 83,815 Total net sales $ 121,963 $ 110,653 $ 236,207 $ 210,860 Operating income (loss) Direct $ (4,146 ) $ 1,123 $ (16,825 ) $ (1,005 ) Retail 7,881 8,773 10,456 10,644 Total operating income (loss) 3,735 9,896 (6,369 ) 9,639 Interest expense 1,203 1,234 1,631 2,055 Other (loss) income, net (8 ) 2 196 165 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 2,524 $ 8,664 $ (7,804 ) $ 7,749





DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Net Sales by Business

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 August 4, 2019 July 29, 2018 Net sales Men's $ 80,090 $ 75,434 $ 155,890 $ 143,354 Women's 35,742 29,625 67,915 56,785 Hard goods/other 6,131 5,594 12,402 10,721 Total net sales $ 121,963 $ 110,653 $ 236,207 $ 210,860







DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Income to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ending February 2, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) Low High Forecasted Net income $ 19,500 $ 21,500 Depreciation and amortization 18,700 19,700 Interest expense 4,100 3,900 Amortization of build-to-suit leases capital contribution 1,000 1,300 Income tax expense 7,000 7,700 EBITDA $ 50,300 $ 54,100 Stock based compensation 700 900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,000 $ 55,000



