Tractor Supply Company Promotes Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations

/EIN News/ -- BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced the promotion of Mary Winn Pilkington to Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations. Pilkington has served as the Company’s Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations since January 2018.



“For nearly two years, Mary Winn has played an increasingly important role in the Company’s success. Her expertise, leadership and wealth of experience have been instrumental in advancing our investor relations and corporate communication strategies across the organization, and we look forward to her continued contribution to the Tractor Supply team,” said Kurt Barton, Tractor Supply’s Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Tractor Supply, Pilkington spent nearly nine years with Dollar General, most recently as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations. Prior to Dollar General, Pilkington served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations at The Pepsi Bottling Group, where she spent nearly 10 years. Under Pilkington’s leadership, the Investor Relations programs at all three companies have received national recognition and accolades during her tenure.

She also spent 10 years at International Paper in various finance positions of increasing responsibility. Pilkington began her career with Ernst & Young.

Pilkington holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi State University. She is a member of the National Investor Relations Institute.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 30,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 1,790 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com .

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 29, 2019, the Company operated 177 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com .

Tractor Supply Company

Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.