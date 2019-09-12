Stifel Enhances Equity Sales & Trading Business With Addition of Marc McGivney

Former Cowen MD Joins Stifel’s NY Trading Desk

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that Marc McGivney has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Sales Trader, focused primarily on the New York and Connecticut hedge fund communities. He is based in Stifel’s Manhattan office.



Mr. McGivney brings nearly two decades of capital markets experience, most recently as Managing Director at Cowen & Company, where he was a top producer on the firm’s equity trading desk. Prior to Cowen, Mr. McGivney managed a successful team of sales traders at Dahlman Rose & Company, a boutique investment bank focused on natural resource supply chain companies. Dahlman Rose was acquired by Cowen in 2013. His earlier experience includes roles at both Fleet Trading and the New York Stock Exchange.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Marc to Stifel,” said Hugh Warns, Global Head of Equities at Stifel. “Marc’s familiarity with a variety of financial products, especially algorithms, will be especially helpful as we advance our electronic trading initiatives.”

Stifel currently operates the third largest U.S. equity trading platform outside of bulge bracket firms. In 2018, the firm traded more than 7.3 billion total shares and is an active market maker in more than 4,100 stocks across sectors.

